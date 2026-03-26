WATCH: Senior Hezbollah terrorist admits to rebuilding arsenal

Wafiq Safa—a top Hezbollah official whose Liaison and Coordination Unit reports directly to the Iranian-backed terrorist group’s leader—recently admitted to rebuilding offensive capabilities under the cover of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire reached with Beirut in 2024.

“Over the past 15 months, Hezbollah has been rebuilding their missile arsenal, suicide drones, and ground forces,” the Israel Defense Forces tweeted on Thursday, sharing a clip of a March 22 interview Safa gave to the Lebanon-based Podium Plus YouTube channel.

“This is exactly what we’re operating against,” the military added.

❗️SENIOR HEZBOLLAH OFFICIAL ADMITS TO REARMING:



Over the past 15 months, Hezbollah has been rebuilding their missile arsenal, suicide drones, and ground forces.



This is exactly what we’re operating against. pic.twitter.com/nbN63DXPRe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 26, 2026

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel from Lebanon on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement with Lebanon, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered Israel Defense Forces troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of truce talks with Israel, saying negotiations under fire would amount to “forced surrender and the deprivation of Lebanon’s entire capabilities.”