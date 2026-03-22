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Zamir: Israel halfway through Iran campaign

IDF chief says strikes have weakened Iran’s regime and vows to push Hezbollah threat from border as “Operation Roaring Lion” enters fourth week.

Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff

Zamir: Israel halfway through Iran campaign

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IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir meets with local authority heads in Metula and Kiryat Shmona on March 21, 2026, along with senior commanders. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior commanders meet with local authority heads in Metula and Kiryat Shmona on March 21, 2026. Credit: IDF.

Israel is halfway through the campaign against the Iranian regime, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said in a message to the country’s citizens at the end of the third week of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Saturday night.

“Dear citizens of Israel—we are at the midway point, but the direction is clear. In about a week, on Passover, the Festival of Freedom, we will continue to fight for our freedom and our future,” Zamir said.

Israeli strikes have inflicted “systemic, strategic” damage on Iran’s military and government, leaving the regime “weaker and more exposed.”

Zamir noted that the IDF’s coordination with the U.S. military remains close and that the two allies share “a common target bank” and synchronized plans. He warned that Iran’s recent launch of a long-range missile capable of reaching European capitals underscored the global threat posed by the regime.

Zamir added that Israel is conducting limited ground operations in Lebanon to “fundamentally change the security reality” and weaken Hezbollah. “No more containment,” he said. “There is initiative. There is preemptive action.”

Calling for continued public resilience amid ongoing missile attacks, Zamir thanked Israeli citizens for their “courage and patience,” saying their resolve is vital to the IDF’s success.

He visited the northern border communities of Metula and Kiryat Shmona on Saturday morning, as they faced continued Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks. Zamir met with local authority heads and told them, “We will not stop until the threat is pushed away from our border and long-term security is ensured for the residents of the north.”

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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