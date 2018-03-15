More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News

Lebanese cleric: World’s wars, corruption, moral disintegration are planned by the Jews

Lebanese cleric Sheikh Muhammad Abu Al-Qat’ delivered a Friday sermon in which he also said that “all the films about crime, killing and abduction are produced by the Jews.”

Mar. 15, 2018

Lebanese cleric Sheikh Muhammad Abu Al-Qat’ delivered a Friday sermon in which he claimed that “all the wars and strife around the world are planned by the Jews,” as well as “all the corruption suffered by humanity.”

Sheikh Abu Al-Qat’ also said that “all the films about crime, killing and abduction are produced by the Jews,” and that they “are behind all the films of prostitution and abomination.”

He also said that “the Jews use women” to ensnare people, and that for this purpose, “most of the [Arab] presidents and leaders were filmed having sex with [former Israeli FM Tzipi] Livni.”

The sermon was delivered on Dec. 22, 2017 at the Mosque of the Naqshbandi Order and was posted on YouTube.

Following is a transcript:

Muhammad Abu Al-Qat’: Allah said with regard to the Jews: All the wars and strife that plague humanity are planned by the Jews. In Quran [chapter 5], verse 64, Allah says: “Whenever they kindle fire for war, Allah extinguishes it.” Indeed, millions around the world are engaged in wars and strife. “Whenever they kindle fire for war, Allah extinguishes it.” Allah takes it upon Himself to protect His faithful servants. We all agree that the wars we fight against one another are plotted and planned by the Jews.

[…]

All the corruption suffered by humanity is planned by the Jews. All the films about crime, killing, and abduction are produced by the Jews. Jews are behind all the films of prostitution and abomination. I don’t know what percentage of our people watch films of sex and prostitution on their cellphones day and night.

The main alcohol manufacturers in Europe and America are Jews. The corruption of our women’s fashion was planned by the Jews. The moral disintegration is concocted by the Jews. To make a long story short: The Jews plan to make people leave their religion.

[…]

The Jews said that Allah is poor and stingy and that they are rich. This is why, my brothers, the Jews are stingy. They do not pay their collaborators. They give them some change to top up their cellphones or have a meal somewhere. But how do they ensnare people? For that the Jews use women. They issued a religious ruling that says it is no big deal if Jewish girls have sex with non-Jewish men, so long as it is in the service of Zionism. Therefore, most of the [Arab] presidents and leaders were filmed having sex with [former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi] Livni, and they are constantly being threatened with this.

[…]

EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin