Palestinian charged with murdering Israeli partner during childbirth

Following an intensive investigation by the Judea and Samaria District Central Unit, a prosecutor’s statement was filed Sunday against a 35-year-old resident of the village of Al-Ram, suspected of the gruesome murder of his Israeli partner. According to suspicions, the man killed his partner while she was in labor, set her body on fire, and later sold her car.

In April 2025, the Palestinian Authority reported the discovery of the charred body of a young Israeli woman in the village of Al-Ram. A newborn was still attached to her via the umbilical cord. As soon as the report was received, Judea and Samaria District Police commander Maj. Gen. Moshe Finzi assigned the Central Unit to lead the investigation.

בתום חקירה של היחידה המרכזית במחוז ש"י - תושב הכפר א-ראם (35) יואשם ברצח בת זוגו הישראלית בעודה יולדת



בתאריך 01.04.25 התקבל דיווח ברשות הפלסטינית על גופה שרופה של צעירה ישראלית, כאשר תינוק מחובר אליה באמצעות חבל הטבור, בכפר א-ראם. עם קבלת האירוע החמור, מפקד מחוז ש"י ניצב משה… pic.twitter.com/Lnc4Rx3VIt — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) May 19, 2025

Police investigated for several weeks, arresting dozens of potential suspects. Eventually, investigators located and arrested the main suspect—the infant’s father.

According to the findings, the suspect not only carried out the brutal killing of his partner while she was in an especially vulnerable state, but also set her body on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence. In a move that underscores the severity of the crime, he later allegedly sold her vehicle and insisted on receiving full payment.

The suspect was employed as a security guard at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem, where he was said to have met the victim.

“The employee in question is employed by an external private security company, which supplies personnel as is customary in all organizations across the country,” the medical center confirmed in a statement.

In the coming days, the Israeli State Attorney’s Office is expected to file a severe indictment against the suspect, which will include a charge of aggravated murder.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.