More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Agudah honors Tomchei Shabbos of Queens leader for decades of community service

“When Agudath Israel humanizes these issues, it makes it a lot easier for these representatives to go out and advocate,” New York State Assembly member Sam Berger told JNS.

Rebecca Szlechter
Shimi Pelman
Shimi Pelman, president of Tomchei Shabbos of Queens, at an Agudath Israel of America event in New York City, Oct. 19, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
(Oct. 20, 2026 / JNS)

Four decades ago, Shimi Pelman started volunteering for Tomchei Shabbos of Queens, a nonprofit that feeds the needy. Today, as president, he still helps deliver food.

“I used to just be a driver for Tomchei Shabbos,” Pelman told JNS. “In 1984, they asked me to serve on the board.”

“I love what I do,” he said.

Agudath Israel of America honored Pelman on Monday night at a Queens and Long Island legislative leadership reception at Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills, a Modern Orthodox synagogue, which drew about 150 people.

Shimi Pelman
Shimi Pelman, president of Tomchei Shabbos of Queens, at an Agudath Israel of America event in New York City, Oct. 19, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Pelman said Tomchei Shabbos serves about 2,000 people each week, and it depends on volunteers to deliver food, handle its operations and raise money.

“It’s an all-volunteer organization,” he said. “No one gets paid.”

One of the most meaningful parts of the work for Pelman is seeing those who once received assistance become in a position to give back themselves. Children and grandchildren of longtime volunteers have also continued being involved, he said.

About 50 years ago, Pelman became involved in communal work. He saw the need for residents to engage more in local politics and to advocate for their neighborhoods. He later helped political candidates who he believed would support the community.

After decades of service, he hopes more young people help sustain the organization.

“Now we need the next generation to step up,” he told JNS.

Sam Berger, an Orthodox Jewish member of the New York State Assembly, told JNS that he attended the reception to “support him and for all he has done for the community over the past several decades.”

Sam Berger
New York state representative Sam Berger at an Agudath Israel of America event in New York City, Oct. 19, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

“There is nowhere else I would rather be,” the Assembly member said.

Berger praised Agudah’s role in connecting constituents with elected officials. The organization brings Jewish community members to meet with legislators, helping them better understand their constituents’ concerns, he said.

“When Agudath Israel humanizes these issues, it makes it a lot easier for these representatives to go out and advocate,” Berger told JNS.

The state lawmaker said that he values his ability to serve the community.

“I’ve always been a big believer in giving back,” he said. Being in a position to do so “is such a blessing” that he appreciates daily, he told JNS.

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) also praised Agudah’s advocacy. She recalled seeing Pelman and Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, director of New York government relations at Agudah, advocating in Albany when she served in the state Assembly.

Meng told attendees about congressional efforts to combat Jew-hatred, including bipartisan work to increase funding for the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program. She also spoke about legislation intended to make security funding more accessible to eligible organizations.

Grace Meng
Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) at an Agudath Israel of America event in New York City, Oct. 19, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

“Israel’s security is a precondition for peace,” Meng said.

She warned against conspiracy theories that blame Jews, Jewish communities and Israel for problems in the United States and around the world.

“We must stand together against it,” she said.

Meng pledged to continue working to combat Jew-hatred and to protect Jewish communities.

Melinda Katz, district attorney of Queens County, also spoke about Jew-hatred and public safety, including ensuring that residents can safely attend synagogues, send their children to school and go about their daily lives.

She lauded Pelman’s longstanding work with Tomchei Shabbos and the Queens Jewish Community Council.

Jewish Organizations Diaspora Jewry
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Inna Vernikov
U.S. News
NY Dem Party would’ve publicized measure if it was about anything but Jew-hatred, GOP NYC Council member says
“The moderates could have used the measure’s wide support to take a firm stance against antisemitism,” Inna Vernikov told JNS. “Unfortunately, they care more about appeasing the far-Left than about meaningfully protecting Jews.”
October 20, 2026 02:22 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
In phone call, Trump predicts ‘tremendous victory’ for Netanyahu’s Likud
“You’re the man I want by my side, Bibi,” the U.S. president told the Israeli premier.
October 20, 2026 02:53 AM
JNS Staff
Eli Sharabi
World News
JK Rowling’s agent fights back against ‘silent boycott’ of Jewish writers
Neil Blair established High Line Publishing Studio to help Jewish and Israeli literary figures who are shunned by mainstream publishing houses.
Oct. 19, 2026
David Isaac
Christian clergymen attend a procession inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City on March 13, 2012. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
U.S. News
Meet the Orthodox rabbi taking Christian leaders to Israel
“The State of Israel, for us as Orthodox Jews, is the beginning of the flowering of the redemption of our people,” Rabbi Elie Buechler told JNS. “If that’s not their perspective, that’s OK too.”
Oct. 19, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
15:51
Elbit acquires Canadian underwater robotics company
15:42
Jewish man drops suit about LA synagogue protest
14:02
Israeli president invites Hungarian prime minister to visit Israel
12:58
Israel joins intergovernmental Pacific Islands Forum
12:47
Israel kills Hamas terrorist who was part of Oct. 7 kidnapping of Shani Louk
11:55
Baltimore, said earlier in the year to have reduced murders in historic manner, back on 2025 homicide pace, per city data
11:40
Milken foundation surprises two more LA teachers with award
11:35
Ocasio-Cortez endorses Brad Lander for Congress
11:27
Colorado governor attends event about fighting Jew-hatred
09:23
Amherst, Mass., human rights panel to offer ‘weaponization of antisemitism update’ at official meeting
08:33
Israel Police seize hashish, 1,000 Captagon pills in northern raid
08:22
Herzog, Hungarian President Baka pledge to keep fighting antisemitism
08:07
Israel, Samoa discuss expanding cooperation in agriculture, education
07:44
Israel Police honors 1,696 fallen personnel at annual memorial ceremony
07:37
Israel slams Hamas over Gaza teacher’s allegations of threats for opposing antisemitism
07:17
Ben-Gvir slams France over unrest, Palestinian state recognition
07:14
Undercover Israeli forces arrest wanted terrorism suspect near Jenin
07:12
Israeli FM Sa’ar hosts 250 tech leaders from all 50 US states
06:57
Israel Police investigate reported assault on Jewish shepherd in Binyamin
06:53
Trump: Iran killed at least 75,000 protesters in eight months
06:50
Netanyahu: Israel will not ‘capitulate’ to Turkish-led axis
06:46
FM Sa’ar meets Huckabee amid growing Mideast tensions
06:44
Narratives blaming Jews for French riots sweep X, report finds
06:33
Israel protests Japan’s official reception of senior Fatah official
06:13
Netanyahu blames Qatar, Russians for anti-Israel bot campaigns
05:59
IDF dismantles more than 540 terrorist infrastructure sites in Southern Lebanon
05:52
IDF launches military exercise in Judea and Samaria
05:32
Mahmoud Khalil asks Supreme Court to let federal courts hear his case
05:12
Israeli FM Sa’ar briefs Poland on probe into alleged attack on diplomats
04:51
Vance ‘not getting involved in the Israeli elections’ after Trump endorses Netanyahu
04:48
IDF strikes two suspects attempting to sabotage infrastructure in southern Gaza
04:31
Trump at Kansas rally: Democrats want to raise Palestinian flag here
04:11
21 arrested in multimillion-shekel fraud probe involving IDF operations in Gaza
03:50
IDF accuses Lebanese Army of failing to act on Hezbollah weapons site
03:30
Netanyahu on new security doctrine: ‘Friends can become foes overnight’
03:10
IDF to establish space division as Katz touts ‘blue-and-white Star Wars’
02:49
Macron urged ceasefire on Oct. 7, says Netanyahu
02:29
Nevada senator condemns pro-Hitler sign displayed near Jewish institutions
02:09
Gaza: IDF strikes three Hamas weapons sites
01:48
Samaria: IDF rules out terrorist infiltration in Evyatar
01:28
Blue and White Party’s Benny Gantz quits Knesset race
01:08
Two suspects planning terror attack arrested in central Israel
00:22
Trump calls Netanyahu ‘warrior,’ predicts ‘tremendous’ Likud victory
23:06
MK Ohad Tal tours Judea with former US ambassador Friedman, urges sovereignty
18:31
Florida man indicted for threatening to ‘hunt’ Jews, because Hitler ‘was correct’
17:25
CAIR urges Greenwich schools not to use Jewish camp displaying Israeli flags, hostage ribbons
16:41
Trump cites ‘fake polls,’ says feels ‘good’ about midterms
16:38
‘Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon,’ Trump says
16:03
IRGC threatens undersea telecommunications cables in Persian Gulf
14:58
Judge orders National SJP to identify participants in 2024 UCLA encampment call
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump Netanyahu
JNS TV / The Quad
Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah rebuilding capabilities as elections approach
October 20, 2026 05:49 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Mike Evans
Opinion
Israel is not alone: The world has answered the lies about the Jewish people
Mike Evans
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
Growing signs of an impending strike on Iran
Amit Segal