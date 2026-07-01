Almost three-quarters of religion-based hate crimes in California in 2025 targeted Jews, state says

Jews were the targets of 289 hate crimes in California in 2025, which was about 73.7% of the 392 religion-based hate crimes recorded in the state that year, according to new state report released on Wednesday.

“There is absolutely no place for hate in California,” stated Rob Bonta, the California attorney general. “Transparent and accessible data is a critical part of understanding where we are and how we can end hate crimes in our communities.”

Announcing the 2025 Hate Crime in California report, Bonta said that “reported hate crime events in California decreased by 3.4% from 2,023 in 2024 to 1,955 in 2025" but that “reported hate crime events involving racial or ethnic bias increased by 6.2% from 1,011 in 2024 to 1,074 in 2025.”

The state attorney general singled out 30.3% and 23.8% increases in anti-Hispanic or Latino and gender based bias respectively, and said that hate crimes that were " anti-citizenship status” were up from 16 in 2024 to 40 in 2025.

He added that “anti-Jewish bias events fell from 310 in 2024 to 289 in 2025, a decrease of 6.8%" and that “anti-Islamic bias events rose from 24 in 2024 to 38 in 2025.”

The 289 anti-Jewish hate crimes in California in 2025 represented almost 14.8% of all hate crimes of any kind in the state in 2025. Jews make up about 3.25% of Californians, by some estimates.