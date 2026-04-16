Americans likelier to believe Trump not at all religious, Pew study suggests
About half of Republicans and nearly 90% of Democrats think that the U.S. president isn’t too religious or at all religious, according to the Pew Research Center data.
Americans are likelier to say that U.S. President Donald Trump is “not too religious” or “not at all” religious, according to a Pew Research Center survey, which found that 70% of Americans believed that about the president, up eight percentage points from fall 2024.
Democrats are considerably likelier (89%) than Republicans (49%) to think that the president isn’t at all religious or too religious, and Republicans and those who lean to the Right (43%) and white evangelical Protestants (49%) were more likely to say that Trump stands up a “great deal” or “quite a bit” for at least some of their religious beliefs than were Democrats and those who lean to the Left (4%) and black Protestants (8%), per the Pew data.
Overall, 24% of U.S. adults say that Trump is “somewhat religious,” and 5% say that he is “very religious,” the study found.
The data is based on a survey of 3,592 American adults that was conducted between April 6 and 12, “just before Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV and posted an image on social media depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure,” which he later deleted and “said he intended to show himself as a doctor,” Pew said.
The survey has an overall 1.9 percentage point margin of error.