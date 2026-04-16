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Hegseth: US watching Iran’s moves, ready to resume fighting

Addressing Tehran, the secretary said that it has “no defense industry, no ability to replenish your offensive or defensive capabilities.”

Apr. 16, 2026
JNS Staff

Hegseth: US watching Iran’s moves, ready to resume fighting

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Hegseth
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine (not pictured) conduct a press briefing on “Operation Epic Fury” at the Pentagon, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., March 10, 2026. Credit: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann/U.S. Department of Defense.
( Apr. 16, 2026 / JNS )

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday warned Iran’s military leadership that the United States is “watching you” and urged Tehran to accept Washington’s terms to end the Mideast conflict.

“If Iran chooses poorly, they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy,” he said at a press briefing in the Pentagon.

He stressed that the U.S. military is surveilling Iranian efforts to dig out its remaining launchers and missiles. The war has left the Islamic Republic with “no defense industry, no ability to replenish your offensive or defensive capabilities. You only have what you have. You know that,” Hegseth added.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security Middle East
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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