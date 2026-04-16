Hegseth: US watching Iran’s moves, ready to resume fighting
Addressing Tehran, the secretary said that it has “no defense industry, no ability to replenish your offensive or defensive capabilities.”
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday warned Iran’s military leadership that the United States is “watching you” and urged Tehran to accept Washington’s terms to end the Mideast conflict.
“If Iran chooses poorly, they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy,” he said at a press briefing in the Pentagon.
He stressed that the U.S. military is surveilling Iranian efforts to dig out its remaining launchers and missiles. The war has left the Islamic Republic with “no defense industry, no ability to replenish your offensive or defensive capabilities. You only have what you have. You know that,” Hegseth added.
BREAKING: Sec. Hegseth gives scathing message to Iran's military leadership:— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026
"We're watching you. Our capabilities are not the same, our military and yours. Remember, this is not a fair fight and we know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them to."… pic.twitter.com/VvXQwYKXRj