US government said it will issue ‘guidance’ to religious groups about politicking

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service, an agency of the department, said that they will create and issue “additional guidance” for religious institutions on how to apply the Johnson Amendment, which bars houses of worship from endorsing political candidates.

“Religious liberty is foundational to our Constitution, and the freedom to practice one’s faith openly and in community is central to the American story as we celebrate 250 years of independence as a nation this year,” stated Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary.

“As many Americans gather to observe Holy Week and Passover, President Trump and this administration continue to protect religious freedom as a fundamental right in principle and in practice as our laws are applied,” he stated. “Treasury and the IRS will provide additional clarity and guidance to houses of worship that reflect these ideals and uphold the First Amendment.”

“The forthcoming guidance will provide clear, administrable standards for houses of worship, including how the law applies to certain communications made within the context of religious services,” the federal government said. “Treasury and the IRS will engage with stakeholders as appropriate in the development of the forthcoming guidance and its release will be determined later this year.”