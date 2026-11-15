Brad Ausmus named Houston Astros’ next manager, aims to win World Series

Houston Astros announced on Wednesday that former Major League player Brad Ausmus will be the next manager of the team.

Ausmus, 57, held a press conference at Daikin Park on Friday in which he said he was excited to return to the team where he played as a catcher for 10 years. He said his goal was to take the Houston Astros forward and, “every single year, to win the World Series.”

The Jewish-born professional baseball manager has been involved with Team Israel since 2012 and managed it in the last World Baseball Classic. JNS asked him in March during a press conference about running the team at a time of peace and amid war.

“Well, obviously the state of the world is different,” Ausmus said at the time. “But at the end of the day, this is baseball. And truthfully we’re all the participants in the WBC. We’re representing our heritage and hoping to bring some joy to people even in tough times, which these are—tough times.”