New Hampshire woman charged with stealing $440,000 check from Brooklyn synagogue

Tasherica Malone, of Nashua, N.H., surrendered to Nassau County police on Monday, nearly four years after allegedly stealing a $440,000 check intended for a Brooklyn synagogue.

The 32-year-old was charged with second-degree grand larceny, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Her arraignment was scheduled for Monday in Nassau County Court in Mineola.

The department said that the person who mailed the check from Hewlett, on Long Island, to Congregation Tifereth Israel on Jan. 9, 2023, learned several weeks later that the Conservative synagogue in Brooklyn had not received it.

The sender reported the matter to the police.

The department’s electronics fraud and forgery section investigated with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the police department said.

Malone surrendered at police headquarters at 9:30 a.m. on Monday and was processed without incident, the department said.

The police department did not explain how Malone allegedly obtained the check or if any money had been recovered.