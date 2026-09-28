More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Rabbis demand action, as families pull out of public schools in heavily Jewish Maryland county

“Zionism is a lightning rod issue,” but “it’s also a fundamental part of Jewish identity, and most Jews in Montgomery County and beyond believe that Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity,” one signatory told JNS.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Montgomery County Maryland
A sign in Montgomery County, Md., in October 2025. Credit: Joseph Thompson/Montgomery County Council via Creative Commons.
(Sept. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Families at Congregation Har Shalom, a Conservative synagogue in Potomac, Md., have told Rabbi Adam Raskin, who has led the community for 15 years, that they “don’t feel that the public schools are a safe place for Jews.”

Raskin, 52, whose three children attended Jewish day schools, signed a letter on Monday urging Montgomery County Public Schools to confront Jew-hatred.

“They don’t feel like the administration handles incidents of antisemitism with any meaningfulness or seriousness,” he told JNS.

The letter states that the district recorded 600 hate-bias incidents of all kinds in the 2025-26 school year, up from 253 the year before.

The heavily Jewish county contains about 45% of Jews in the state.

The letter cites Anti-Defamation League figures, which place Maryland fifth nationally for antisemitic incidents in K-12 schools. Montgomery County accounted for 84% of the state’s incidents, the letter says.

Dozens of rabbis and cantors signed the letter to Thomas Taylor, superintendent of the county public school system, and the district’s board of education.

Jewish families are withdrawing children from public schools, and some families have teenagers, who stop going to school or transfer after being harassed and facing physical threats, the signatories write. Jewish teachers also reported bigoted comments from students and colleagues, according to the letter.

Their demands for the 2026-27 school year include training teachers and administrators to identify Jew-hatred, bring programs on Jewish identity and the Holocaust into classrooms and set enforceable rules for social media harassment.

They also want the district to report measurable progress.

Of more than 1,000 educators who attended a free Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington training during the past academic year, only 2% came from the county public school system, according to the letter.

Raskin told JNS that his synagogue serves 750 families and that teachers and families in his community have spoken to him about the issue.

Teachers have described hostility from fellow educators and said that some students feel that they have no one at school who understands what they are experiencing, he said. The district’s response to offers of training and education has been “underwhelming, to say the least,” the rabbi told JNS.

Raskin said that if schools are “dodging the issue” of antisemitism training because of sensitivities around the subject of Israel, then “it’s a standard that’s only applied to the Jewish community in terms of diversity training and education, which is unfair.”

“The fact is, you have to be able to address that thoughtfully and meaningfully, not use that as an excuse to delay,” he told JNS. “I think what we’re experiencing is that the district has preferred to ignore it or push it under the rug.”

“Zionism is a lightning rod issue,” he said. “But it’s also a fundamental part of Jewish identity, and most Jews in Montgomery County and beyond believe that Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity.”

“Antisemitism is masquerading as anti-Zionism,” Raskin added. “There are other antisemitic tropes that are surfacing that are not really only about Israel. Symbols and myths and slogans and imagery that has deep antisemitic history associated with it.”

The rabbi told JNS that students are taught that Israel is a part of their Jewish identity, but when they go to school, they face hostility about that identity expressed by “their educators and advocates and people who are supposed to create safe spaces for them.”

That “changes the entire landscape of school,” he said.

Raskin said the rabbis want to work with county schools. This summer, he arranged for five county public school students to tell a group of county teachers about their experiences as Jews at school.

The teachers listened and asked how they could help, according to the rabbi. “We just hope the district will take us up on it,” he told JNS.

JNS has reported on a federal civil rights complaint alleging slurs, Nazi swastikas and retaliation against educators in the county public school system.

In May, police sought three suspects after antisemitic graffiti appeared at Greenwood Elementary School in Olney, Md. At the time, a JCRC official told JNS that the group was receiving significantly more reports of antisemitism from Montgomery County Public Schools than from other school districts in the region.

Campus Antisemitism Education
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
United Nations
U.S. News
Record number of states boycott UN event for 25th anniversary of anti-Israel Durban conference
The Israeli envoy to the global body told JNS that the United Nations must confront antisemitism “with the same seriousness as every other form of racism.”
September 28, 2026 03:58 PM
Rebecca Szlechter
UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan delivers a speech during during a gala dinner at the official presidential residence at the Spreebogen in Berlin on Sept. 10, 2026. Photo by Omer Messinger /POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
For first time, Israel, United Arab Emirates acknowledge Netanyahu visit
In May, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that the premier secretly visited the Gulf state.
September 28, 2026 05:37 PM
Andrew Bernard
Smoke rises from Southern Lebanon during an Israeli military operation, on Sept. 18, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hezbollah after drone attack on troops
“Any use of force” from Lebanese territory against Israeli civilians or soldiers will be met with a “decisive response,” the statement warned.
Sept. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
A LED truck from the Israeli-American Council drives near Lincoln Center in New York during the North American premiere of "NAZA" at the New York Film Festival, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: DADA Studio.
Israel News
IAC counters ‘NAZA’ premiere with rally, Oct. 7 footage outside NY’s Lincoln Center
The protest coincided with the anti-Israel film’s screening and featured excerpts from “October 7: Bearing Witness to the Massacre.”
Sept. 27, 2026
Brian Racer
Breaking News
14:44
Anti-Israel protesters used misleading info to register for LA synagogue event, amended suit alleges
14:43
US-Iran talks continuing in New York: Iranian state media
14:21
‘NY Times’ games engineering director reportedly shot dead in Bay Area parking lot
11:43
UN adviser Albanese apologizes for saying Jews were called ‘Muslims’ in Nazi camps
08:59
Iranian embassy denies link to thwarted terror attack near UK airbase
08:42
Greece: United Hatzalah joins search for missing Modi’in man
08:33
Counter Terrorism Policing: Five British nationals held on suspicion of terror plot near RAF base
08:13
Miliband tells pro-Palestinian Labour Party members: ‘You were right’
07:51
Israel Police arrests suspect in pepper-spraying of Christian boy, 9
07:29
Tens of thousands attend Sukkot Priestly Blessing at Western Wall
07:01
PMO will neither confirm nor deny Netanyahu UAE trip
06:50
15 families move into Samaria’s new Kerem Hillel neighborhood
06:29
IDF military court extends remand of terror suspects in Samaria tunnel probe
06:08
Israel blasts UN’s Fletcher for bowing to Iranian foreign minister
05:47
Israeli ministry warns travelers to Netherlands of baggage checks
05:26
Ben-Gvir confronts Hamas arch-terrorist in prison
05:04
UK defense chief: Britain regularly thwarts Iranian threats
04:38
Israel reprimands Spain over minister’s ‘from the river to the sea’ remarks
04:14
Herzog to open presidential sukkah to Israeli public
03:55
Dutch PM pulled offstage as Hamas supporters disrupt speech
03:32
Canadian man charged over antisemitic death threats in livestream
03:11
Dutch university suspends Palestinian student who claimed involvement in Oct. 7
02:51
Huckabee joins Jerusalem mayor for Sukkot festivities
02:28
US sites in Britain may face heightened risk, embassy warns
02:09
Waltz: Trump will keep ‘all options on the table’ on Iran
01:48
FM Sa’ar orders Dutch diplomats to surrender credentials over Israel sanctions
01:33
IDF kills Hamas sniper in south Gaza
01:18
Trump: Iran war will be won ‘very soon’
00:07
Belgian defense minister urges universities to revoke Albanese honorary doctorate
23:06
Police gear up for tens of thousands in Hebron over Sukkot
14:09
First mikvah opens in Pervomaisk, Ukraine, since the Shoah
12:07
March of the Living urges reversal of German town’s decision to ban memorial stones for Nazis’ victims
10:05
Hatzalah founder Eli Beer meets with Defense Minister Katz on wartime emergency coordination
08:59
Board of Peace reaffirms UNRWA exclusion from Gaza role
08:44
Israeli embassy in Nepal seeks tourists cut off by extreme weather
08:23
Israel marks two years since Nasrallah eliminated
08:13
Huckabee calls Dutch ban ‘insane’ after reports El Al passengers searched for Israeli souvenirs
07:51
Huckabee, AIPAC criticize Rep. Khanna over call to free Marwan Barghouti
07:34
Iran threatens ships outside Tehran-designated Hormuz route
07:12
More than 1,100 Jews visit Temple Mount on first Chol Hamoed morning
07:04
Hamas captor of nine hostages slain in north Gaza airstrike
06:44
Belgian intel chief: Tehran behind attacks on Jewish sites in Liège, Antwerp
06:23
Jerusalem denounces Russian attacks on Kyiv in which 14-year-old Israeli died
06:10
Samaria: Hamas flag, fake bomb found near Ofra
05:56
IDF holds fire after terrorist uses Gaza child as human shield
05:42
Huckabee: Netanyahu ‘really got the last word’ with Mamdani
05:39
UK police arrest men near airbase in explosives probe
05:20
Israel FA welcomes Ireland decision to play Nations League match
04:59
Anti-Netanyahu parties sign pact aimed at replacing government
04:36
Trump: Iran’s seven-day truce proposal ‘not acceptable’
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Netanyahu’s UN speech exposes the failure of ‘land for peace’
September 28, 2026 05:36 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jennifer Kouzi. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Motaz Azaiza and the curious case of media silence
Jennifer Kouzi
Haim Ben Yakov. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
When Jewish memory becomes everyone’s responsibility
Haim Ben Yakov