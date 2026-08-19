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Chicago DSA asks City Council candidates to support anti-Israel boycotts, co-govern with group

Attorney Joe Sabag told JNS that boycott, divestment and sanctions activists seek to get young legislators “locked into positions early on in their careers.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A person writing with a pen. Credit: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels.
A person writing with a pen. Credit: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels.
(Aug. 19, 2026 / JNS)

The Chicago chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America is asking candidates seeking its endorsement in the 2027 City Council elections whether they would support legislation advancing the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign against Israel and whether they would agree to “co-govern” with the group.

The questionnaire, dated June 29, was sent to candidates seeking the chapter’s endorsement ahead of the Feb. 23, 2027, municipal election, when Chicago voters will elect a mayor, city clerk, city treasurer and alderpersons in all 50 wards.

Joe Sabag, an attorney who helped draft anti-BDS legislation, told JNS that municipal boycott measures are largely “toothless.”

“It’s mostly symbolic,” he said. “They don’t really benefit from any net practical effect that they seem to think that they’re achieving.”

Sabag said BDS activists seek to get young legislators “locked into positions early on in their careers.”

The questionnaire states that “one of Chicago DSA’s priorities is maintaining a model of co-governance with our elected officials.” It asks candidates whether they consider themselves “anti-Zionist” and whether they “support boycott, divestment and sanctions, and its potential application on the municipal level.”

Chicago DSA’s current political platform explicitly calls for solidarity with the Palestinian movement and support for the BDS campaign.

In 2015, Illinois became the first state to enact legislation restricting public pension investments in companies that boycott Israel. The law established a state board to identify companies that boycott Israel and requires state retirement systems to divest from certain restricted companies.

The Chicago City Council has not enacted a comparable BDS measure targeting Israel. In January 2024, however, the council narrowly approved a resolution calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Mayor Brandon Johnson cast the tie-breaking vote after the council deadlocked 23-23.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, said that the Chicago DSA is actually “screening candidates for their willingness to deny Jews the right to self-determination.”

“This is essentially a loyalty test against Jews and Zionists disguised as progressive politics,” he said. “If you wouldn’t tolerate this level of bigotry applied to other groups of people, you certainly shouldn’t tolerate it here.”

BDS Movement Anti-Israel Bias U.S. Politics U.S. Elections
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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