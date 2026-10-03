More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel’s Supreme Court overturns decision to disqualify Arab parties

Balad party chair Sami Abu Shehadeh, who wrote a piece lauding Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks, withdrew his candidacy for the upcoming election.

JNS Staff
Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh (left), MK Ahmad Tibi (center) and MK Ofer Cassif arrive on Oct. 1, 2026 at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem for a hearing on the Central Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify candidates and parties from running in the upcoming Knesset elections on Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Balad party chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh (left), Ta’al leader Ahmad Tibi (center) and Hadash MK Ofer Cassif arrive at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem for a hearing on the Central Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify candidates and parties from running in the upcoming Knesset election, Oct. 1, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Oct. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, on Friday overturned the Central Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify four Arab parties (running in two political blocs) and two candidates for parliament for the Oct. 27 general election.

The Joint List is composed of Balad, Ta’al and Hadash, a communist and predominantly Arab party. Ra’am is led by lawmaker Mansour Abbas, who has been facing accusations that his faction’s ideology is rooted in the Muslim Brotherhood movement.

The court in an expanded panel of nine justices unanimously accepted the appeals by Ra’am and the Joint List, saying that the criteria for applying Section 7A of Basic Law: The Knesset are narrowly construed and limited to extreme cases.

Knesset member Ofer Cassif of Hadash was allowed to run by a vote of seven justices to two, the Calcalist reported.

Justices David Mintz and Alex Stein held that he should be disqualified for supporting an armed struggle against the State of Israel, which is forbidden under Section 7A. The other panelists, however, said that his case did not fully meet the stringent criteria.

The proceedings concerning Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh were dismissed after he announced earlier in the day that he was withdrawing his candidacy for the Knesset. His announcement came after the justices appeared to indicate that he would be disqualified by a majority vote.

The Central Elections Committee voted 30-4 on Sept. 23 to disqualify Abu Shehadeh, accepting petitions arguing that he supported armed struggle against Israel and denied Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state. The petition was filed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party.

The case centered on an Arabic-language article Abu Shehadeh published on Oct. 8, 2023, one day after Hamas-led terrorists invaded Israel. In the article, he described the attack as “an important historic event militarily, politically and strategically,” and wrote that others could learn from Hamas’s ability to surprise Israel.

Abu Shehadeh has denied supporting the Oct. 7 attack or political violence, saying he opposes armed struggle. He has described the disqualification effort as an attempt to silence him and the Arab community’s political voice.

Israeli Politics and Knesset Israeli Elections
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Wikipedia
U.S. News
First line of Wikipedia Oct. 7 entry says Hamas terrorists came from ‘blockaded’ Gaza, seeming to justify attacks
“It’s yet another example of the Wikipedia editors’ anti-Israel bias,” Alyza Lewin of the Combat Antisemitism Movement told JNS.
October 2, 2026 04:07 PM
Aaron Bandler
IDF troops carrying out a counterterrorism operation in the Judea and Samaria region during the holiday of Sukkot in 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF detains 50 Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria
Israeli troops carried out several counterterror operations during the holiday, confiscating weapons, drones and other military equipment.
October 3, 2026 11:54 AM
JNS Staff
Al-Qassam Hamas
U.S. News
Louisiana brothers charged with bankrolling Hamas
“The charging documents help show how social media applications have lowered the bar to facilitate money and support to Hamas,” Seamus Hughes, a University of Nebraska terrorism expert, told JNS.
Oct. 1, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Federal judge dismisses complaint against anti-Israel groups that protested outside NJ synagogue
In her ruling, Katharine Hayden wrote that the alleged victims may have interfered with one of the defendant’s right to protest.
Oct. 1, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:10
Israeli security forces kill Hamas sniper in Khan Yunis
07:16
UAE official calls flydubai attack ‘dangerous act of terrorism’
07:06
Netanyahu visits Neriyah Leiter at Jerusalem hospital
06:14
UAE approves Israeli repatriation flights from Dubai
05:22
Flydubai extends Israel flight suspension until Oct. 15
05:12
EJC marks anniversary of Manchester synagogue attack
04:24
Trump threatens Iran with ‘very hard’ response if linked to flydubai attack
04:05
Netanyahu: Flydubai rescue was ‘Hollywood on steroids’
03:22
Flydubai pilot speaks from hospital: ‘I fought for my life’
03:11
Arkia, Israir still plan Dubai repatriation flights
02:14
El Al delays UAE flights after landing approval withdrawn
01:28
IDF: Slain Hamas commander oversaw captivity of Israeli hostages
01:20
Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh pulls out of Knesset race
17:04
‘Chain of miracles with divine assistance,’ Netanyahu says of rescued flydubai flight
16:59
Israeli military names 170 Palestinians it says were terrorists posing as journalists
13:49
Anti-Israel rabbi posts about giving Mamdani a mezuzah during mayor’s visit to Sukkah in Williamsburg
13:46
British police arrest UK-Iranian dual national in RAF Fairford incident
13:04
Syrian government denies report that it met with Hezbollah
12:49
US can deport leader of largest mosque in Wisconsin, federal judge rules
11:03
Protect Jewish students on third anniversary of Oct. 7, CIJA tells Canadian schools
08:48
President of Israeli Supreme Court urges Balad leader to quit election race
08:35
IDF kills PIJ terrorist in Khan Yunis
08:33
Oct. 7 Gaza Division intelligence officer identified as Aryeh Amidror
08:11
Trump rejects reports Netanyahu was warned before Oct. 7
08:03
Thai police probe Israeli’s death in Koh Phangan
07:30
Israel tightens pilot checks after Flydubai cockpit attack
07:26
IDF: 10 Gazans identified as journalists were terrorists
07:02
Netanyahu: No peace in Gaza until ‘murderous’ Hamas regime is destroyed
06:30
Ben-Gvir: Pilot who planned to crash plane must be extradited to Israel
06:03
Indian pilot reported in stable condition after flydubai attack attempt
05:42
Ben-Gvir at Supreme Court: Balad leader ‘belongs in prison’
05:20
Thousands hold daytime Sukkot prayers at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem
04:58
IDF issues detailed rebuttal to ‘NAZA’ film
04:37
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
04:17
UAE orders formal investigation into flydubai ‘incident’
03:56
Netanyahu: Too early to say if Iran behind flydubai attack
03:31
Herzog to recommend heroism award for Israelis who stopped flydubai attack
03:10
IDF: Air Force struck more than 500 Hezbollah, Hamas targets in past month
03:07
UK police probe Iran ties of air base terror suspects
02:54
Trump: Iran war will end ‘very soon, one way or another’
02:35
Netanyahu: Israel warned Britain of Iran-backed attack before UK sanctions
02:14
Israeli airlines to start Dubai rescue flights
01:53
IDF: Oct. 7 Hamas operative, platoon commander killed in Gaza strikes
01:32
Modi: Stabbed flydubai captain helped save ‘hundreds of lives’
16:10
Pennsylvania public school board member resigns after anti-Muslim comments
16:08
‘Strong indications’ Iran played role in planned attack at UK airbase, British prime minister says
12:11
Rescue flight from Saudi Arabia lands in Israel
12:02
Federation condemns attack on Palestinian village in Samaria
08:14
Regev seeks flydubai flight freeze after cockpit attack
08:00
Israeli firm wins $150 million US military counter-drone deal
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Is Jewish unity in a polarized nation possible?
October 1, 2026 02:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
Those amazing and heroic Israelis
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Heroic Israelis avert a new 9/11
Fiamma Nirenstein