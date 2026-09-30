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US Senate blocks resolution on Judea and Samaria rights report

Lawmakers rejected a measure demanding an assessment of Israeli actions in the biblical heartland after opponents warned it politicized the alliance.

JNS Staff
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), center, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), right, host a forum to discuss President Donald Trump’s official and personal dealings with cryptocurrency in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), center, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), right, host a forum to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s official and personal dealings with cryptocurrency in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
(Sept. 30, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted 47–51 to block a procedural resolution that would have required the Trump administration to report to Congress on human rights and the deaths of American citizens in Judea and Samaria.

The measure, spearheaded by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), fell largely along party lines. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) crossed the aisle to back the proposal, while Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) joined the rest of the Republican caucus in voting against it.

Van Hollen argued that Congress must ensure that recipients of U.S. foreign aid abide by American statutory standards and values. The resolution did not mandate direct cuts to defense assistance for Israel, though a failure by the administration to provide the demanded assessment could have eventually triggered legislative restrictions.

Opponents accused the resolution’s proponents of politicizing the alliance while Jerusalem faces ongoing regional conflict with Tehran. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) urged lawmakers to defeat the initiative to stand with an ally countering Iranian-backed terrorism rather than applying punitive diplomatic pressure.

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