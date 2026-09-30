US Senate blocks resolution on Judea and Samaria rights report

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted 47–51 to block a procedural resolution that would have required the Trump administration to report to Congress on human rights and the deaths of American citizens in Judea and Samaria.

The measure, spearheaded by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), fell largely along party lines. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) crossed the aisle to back the proposal, while Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) joined the rest of the Republican caucus in voting against it.

Tonight, 47 Senators supported my resolution to get accountability for the 9 Americans killed on the West Bank & for Palestinians who face injustices daily. That's more support than we've ever had in this fight.



Republicans blocked us, but we won't stop until we get justice. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) September 30, 2026

Van Hollen argued that Congress must ensure that recipients of U.S. foreign aid abide by American statutory standards and values. The resolution did not mandate direct cuts to defense assistance for Israel, though a failure by the administration to provide the demanded assessment could have eventually triggered legislative restrictions.

Opponents accused the resolution’s proponents of politicizing the alliance while Jerusalem faces ongoing regional conflict with Tehran. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) urged lawmakers to defeat the initiative to stand with an ally countering Iranian-backed terrorism rather than applying punitive diplomatic pressure.