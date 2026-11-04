Pro-Israel Jewish Dem wins back her former Virginia congressional seat

Former Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria will return to Congress after defeating Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Luria, who is Jewish and was endorsed by the Jewish Democratic Council of America and Democratic Majority for Israel, was elected to the House in the Democratic wave of 2018 but lost re-election to Kiggans, a fellow Navy veteran in 2022.

Luria did not run in 2024 when the GOP lawmaker was re-elected, but she sought to reclaim the district this year and won.

With more than 95% of votes counted , Luria had 178,697 votes, or 53.1%, while Kiggans had 150,082, or 44.6%.

“The status quo in Washington is not working and voters have shown that Hampton Roads is ready for change,” Luria stated after she won. “I want to thank every voter who showed up to cast a ballot, every volunteer who made calls and knocked doors and every supporter who put their time, energy and heart into this campaign.”

In February, she stated that it was “an honor to be endorsed by Democratic Majority for Israel” and that “as a 20-year Navy veteran and proud Jewish American, I look forward to continuing my work in Congress to support a strong U.S.-Israel relationship, combat antisemitism in all forms and stand firmly with my fellow Jewish people.”

She said in 2022 that she was “deeply concerned that the latest iteration of the failed JCPOA being negotiated by the Biden administration will empower Iran, endanger Israel and continue to threaten global security,” and on Oct. 7, 2023, she said that the “unprovoked, unprecedented attack against Israel by Iran backed terrorist on the 50th anniversary of Yom Kippur War must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

The Hampton Roads-based district is home to a giant Navy base in Norfolk.

Like other Democratic candidates, Luria focused on the cost of living as prices have risen in part as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran and his tariff policies.

“We can’t expect families to get ahead when they are barely getting by,” Luria said on her campaign website. “Making life more affordable for Virginians means taking on Jen Kiggans’ and Donald Trump’s failed policies that have cost the average American household $1,700 more over the last year alone.”

And she criticized Kiggans’ support for Trump’s policies.

The Republican voted with the president 100% of the time, according to the Center for American Progress, a group led by Neera Tanden, who served as the domestic policy adviser to former President Joe Biden.