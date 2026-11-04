Florida Jewish Dem, strong Israel supporter, re-elected in redrawn district

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) easily won re-election after her district was redrawn by Florida Republicans, the Associated Press said.

Frankel defeated Deborah Adeimy with 66% of the vote, according to the AP.

With more than 95% of votes counted, Frankel had 169,831 votes, or 65.6%, to Adeimy’s 88,876, or 34.4%.

“My, my, my,” she posted on social media on Wednesday. “Let’s get back to work!”

She is a strong supporter of Israel and the lead sponsor of legislation to condemn the rapes and sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

She even has a separate section focusing on Israel on her campaign website.

“Lois has been a consistent advocate for security assistance to help the Jewish state defend herself from the many threats in the region, especially after the horrific Oct. 7 attack by Hamas,” it states.

“Lois has traveled to Israel, including with her son, a U.S. Marine veteran, where she saw first-hand the importance of a stable, pluralistic, secure and democratic ally in the Middle East working towards a comprehensive two-state solution,” her website says.

“Lois believes that Israel’s security is our security and Israel’s values are our values and will continue to safeguard the critical bipartisan consensus on the U.S.-Israel relationship,” it adds.

Frankel was one of three Jewish Democrats in South Florida whose districts were redrawn in an unprecedented mid-decade redistricting designed to elect more Republicans to Congress.

But Frankel and the other two lawmakers, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Jared Moskowitz, were re-elected on Tuesday.

Frankel’s district became even more Democratic as it added more of Palm Beach County, home to a large number of northeastern Jews who moved down to Florida and warmer weather.

A former mayor of West Palm Beach, Frankel was first elected to Congress in 2012.