More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘Everything literally under the sukkah was taken,’ Oregon Hillel says of holiday theft

“The feeling that our new home could be desecrated so quickly—really unsettling and really sad,” Lenny Steinberg, of the Hillel, told JNS.

Aaron Bandler
Oregon Hillel
Rabbi Phil Bressler, of Beit Am in Corvallis, Ore., at the Oregon Hillel Foundation’s new sukkah after its previous one was stolen on either Sept. 28 or 29, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Oregon Hillel Foundation.
(Oct. 2, 2026 / JNS)

The Oregon Hillel Foundation had been celebrating “a lot of firsts” leading up to Sukkot. Then someone swiped its sukkah.

“We had just opened up this building barely a week before that,” Lenny Steinberg, executive director of the nonprofit, which works with students at the University of Oregon and Oregon State University, told JNS.

“This sukkah was newly donated to us,” he said, referring to the structure for the Sukkot holiday, which was at the Hillel’s new home in Corvallis, Ore. “It’s the first time ever our Jewish students at Oregon State have had a space that they can call their own for roughly the last 10 years.”

“The feeling that our new home could be desecrated so quickly—really unsettling and really sad,” Steinberg told JNS.

Oregon Hillel
The sukkah at the Oregon Hillel Foundation that was stolen on either Sept. 28 or 29, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Oregon Hillel Foundation.

The sukkah was still there on Monday evening, when there was an event inside of it. At some point between then and when the theft was discovered on Tuesday morning, the sukkah was taken.

“It was picked pretty clean,” Steinberg said. “They took the structure itself. They took the side walls. They took the schach,” the bamboo or foliage that forms the sukkah roof.

“They took every bit of decor. They took the lights. They took our extension cords,” he told JNS. “Everything literally under the sukkah was taken.”

Lt. Benjamin Harvey of the Corvallis Police Department told JNS that the stolen sukkah is worth about $1,500.

It is “too early to know” if the theft was a hate crime, since the sukkah was behind the building and the thief or thieves might not have seen that it was a Jewish building, according to Harvey.

The stolen materials are “like a temporary tent made out of metal poles, and if you understood the culture, I think it would be obvious what it is,” he told JNS. “But for others, who might not understand the culture, they might not know what that was.”

Steinberg told JNS that his “first gut reaction” and that of his colleagues was that the incident was an antisemitic hate crime.

Oregon Hillel
The sukkah at the Oregon Hillel Foundation that was stolen on either Sept. 28 or 29, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Oregon Hillel Foundation.

“That feeling is still certainly there,” he said. But given the “decent” homeless population in the area, he thinks the sukkah might have been pilfered for “those purposes.”

“If we’re not able to find the culprit, we may never actually know whether this was antisemitic or common theft,” he said.

Oregon has not been immune to the rise of Jew-hatred nationwide since Oct. 7, according to Steinberg.

“The University of Oregon is generally known as a pretty politically charged campus. Oregon State, a little less so,” he told JNS. “That doesn’t mean we haven’t had our fair share of issues on both campuses.”

In April, the Hillel planned to host a former Miss Israel at the University of Oregon. “We weren’t even able to have our event take place, because protesters came down, occupied our space, made several threatening remarks to students and shut us down,” Steinberg said.

A friend who regularly wears a kippah has been “spat on, followed home.”

“We definitely are feeling it here,” he told JNS. “The Jewish communities in both Eugene and, specifically, Corvallis, are very, very small. You’re probably talking about 1,000 or less Jewish people in the town of Corvallis, and in Eugene, probably around 4,000.”

Oregon Hillel
The new sukkah at the Oregon Hillel Foundation after its previous one was stolen on either Sept. 28 or 29, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Oregon Hillel Foundation.

Steinberg is “grateful” that “things are not at the extreme levels” that they are at other U.S. campuses. He also has “really great relationships” with administrations of both public universities.

The Hillel has set up a fundraising page to replace the sukkah and had fundraised more than $7,500 from 83 people at press time. (Its goal had been $2,500.)

Steinberg told JNS that he has “cried tears of joy” over the past 48 hours from the support the Hillel received from the community. That included local rabbis, students and other community members, who built a new sukkah for the Hillel on Tuesday evening.

“Not only are we now able to really ensure that we can afford the same sukkah, but updated security, better programming is what those extra dollars are going to go to,” he said.

“Just seeing how the community came together in this really upsetting moment, it’s hard to express how grateful and thankful I am,” he said.

Legal Affairs Hate Crimes Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Energy Department
U.S. News
US Energy Department staffer faces up to 20 years for alleged effort to aid Houthis
“These allegations are so deeply disturbing that they almost defy imagination,” the assistant U.S. attorney general stated.
October 2, 2026 09:00 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Destruction at Kibbutz B'eri in southern Israel. Dec. 19, 2023. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
Days leading up to third Oct. 7 anniversary ‘very triggering’ for survivors, says legal scholar who documented crimes during the massacre
“We feel that we made one huge achievement and that is to move the conversation from whether these crimes happened to what are their consequences,” Israeli legal scholar Cochav Elkayam-Levy told JNS.
October 2, 2026 09:37 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Yaniv Hayun, one of the Israeli passengers who helped overpower the alleged attacker aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo by Itay Beit-On/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
The prime minister tells Yaniv Hayun he deserves a “global medal of honor” and says Israel will join the probe into the apparent attempt to crash Flight FZ1073.
Oct. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
FlyDubai
Israel News
Kaploun thanks Saudi authorities for ‘quick response’ aiding passengers on rescued flydubai flight
“This is what President Trump’s work is accomplishing: countries working together to benefit and protect one another,” the U.S. special envoy told JNS. “We witnessed miracles according to everyone involved.”
Sept. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:10
Israeli security forces kill Hamas sniper in Khan Yunis
07:16
UAE official calls flydubai attack ‘dangerous act of terrorism’
07:06
Netanyahu visits Neriyah Leiter at Jerusalem hospital
06:14
UAE approves Israeli repatriation flights from Dubai
05:22
Flydubai extends Israel flight suspension until Oct. 15
05:12
EJC marks anniversary of Manchester synagogue attack
04:24
Trump threatens Iran with ‘very hard’ response if linked to flydubai attack
04:05
Netanyahu: Flydubai rescue was ‘Hollywood on steroids’
03:22
Flydubai pilot speaks from hospital: ‘I fought for my life’
03:11
Arkia, Israir still plan Dubai repatriation flights
02:14
El Al delays UAE flights after landing approval withdrawn
01:28
IDF: Slain Hamas commander oversaw captivity of Israeli hostages
01:20
Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh pulls out of Knesset race
17:04
‘Chain of miracles with divine assistance,’ Netanyahu says of rescued flydubai flight
16:59
Israeli military names 170 Palestinians it says were terrorists posing as journalists
13:49
Anti-Israel rabbi posts about giving Mamdani a mezuzah during mayor’s visit to Sukkah in Williamsburg
13:46
British police arrest UK-Iranian dual national in RAF Fairford incident
13:04
Syrian government denies report that it met with Hezbollah
12:49
US can deport leader of largest mosque in Wisconsin, federal judge rules
11:03
Protect Jewish students on third anniversary of Oct. 7, CIJA tells Canadian schools
08:48
President of Israeli Supreme Court urges Balad leader to quit election race
08:35
IDF kills PIJ terrorist in Khan Yunis
08:33
Oct. 7 Gaza Division intelligence officer identified as Aryeh Amidror
08:11
Trump rejects reports Netanyahu was warned before Oct. 7
08:03
Thai police probe Israeli’s death in Koh Phangan
07:30
Israel tightens pilot checks after Flydubai cockpit attack
07:26
IDF: 10 Gazans identified as journalists were terrorists
07:02
Netanyahu: No peace in Gaza until ‘murderous’ Hamas regime is destroyed
06:30
Ben-Gvir: Pilot who planned to crash plane must be extradited to Israel
06:03
Indian pilot reported in stable condition after flydubai attack attempt
05:42
Ben-Gvir at Supreme Court: Balad leader ‘belongs in prison’
05:20
Thousands hold daytime Sukkot prayers at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem
04:58
IDF issues detailed rebuttal to ‘NAZA’ film
04:37
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
04:17
UAE orders formal investigation into flydubai ‘incident’
03:56
Netanyahu: Too early to say if Iran behind flydubai attack
03:31
Herzog to recommend heroism award for Israelis who stopped flydubai attack
03:10
IDF: Air Force struck more than 500 Hezbollah, Hamas targets in past month
03:07
UK police probe Iran ties of air base terror suspects
02:54
Trump: Iran war will end ‘very soon, one way or another’
02:35
Netanyahu: Israel warned Britain of Iran-backed attack before UK sanctions
02:14
Israeli airlines to start Dubai rescue flights
01:53
IDF: Oct. 7 Hamas operative, platoon commander killed in Gaza strikes
01:32
Modi: Stabbed flydubai captain helped save ‘hundreds of lives’
16:10
Pennsylvania public school board member resigns after anti-Muslim comments
16:08
‘Strong indications’ Iran played role in planned attack at UK airbase, British prime minister says
12:11
Rescue flight from Saudi Arabia lands in Israel
12:02
Federation condemns attack on Palestinian village in Samaria
08:14
Regev seeks flydubai flight freeze after cockpit attack
08:00
Israeli firm wins $150 million US military counter-drone deal
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Is Jewish unity in a polarized nation possible?
October 1, 2026 02:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
What Bibi knew
Ruthie Blum
Shmuel Holiday. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The three most important words in Israel advocacy
Shmuel Holiday