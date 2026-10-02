More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Two leaders claim Jerusalem, yet the holy sites tell a more complicated story

What are Turkish claims on Jerusalem? What are Jordanian claims? How do they clash?

Rachel Avraham
Jerusalem Skyline
Jerusalem. Credit: miholz/Pixabay.
Rachel Avraham
Rachel Avraham Rachel Avraham
Rachel Avraham is the CEO of the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy and an Israel-based journalist. She is the author of “Women and Jihad: Debating Palestinian Female Suicide Bombings in the American, Israeli and Arab Media.”
(Oct. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was midway through a broad attack on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the United Nations on Sept. 24 when he turned to the subject of Jerusalem. “He says he will be the ruler of Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said of Erdoğan. “No, sir, you won’t. It is our city.”

The exchange sounded personal, but the argument was older than either leader.

Erdoğan used almost the same language six years before. Opening the Turkish parliament’s legislative year on Oct. 1, 2020, he declared that Jerusalem was “our city, a city from us.” He grounded that claim in history rather than contemporary sovereignty, invoking the four centuries of Ottoman rule over Jerusalem that ended during World War I and reminding lawmakers of the imprint left by Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent on Jerusalem’s Old City. Erdoğan also described the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock as sacred symbols of the Muslim faith.

That history gives Erdoğan a language of inheritance, but it does not give Turkey a formal custodial role over Jerusalem’s Muslim holy sites today. The distinction can easily disappear when political leaders speak in the language of possession.

Israel considers Jerusalem its capital and exercises governmental and security authority in the city, although its sovereignty over eastern Jerusalem is not internationally recognized. Turkey supports a Palestinian state on the 1967 lines with eastern Jerusalem as its capital. Erdoğan, meanwhile, frequently speaks about Jerusalem in civilizational and religious terms that extend beyond ordinary diplomatic language.

Ankara has money and institutions behind its words. Since 2005, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, TİKA, has funded educational, cultural, humanitarian and restoration projects in eastern Jerusalem and the disputed territories. By June 2017, the agency said it had carried out 71 projects in eastern Jerusalem, ranging from assistance to schools and community institutions to restoration work on Muslim heritage sites.

Turkish specialists worked on the crescent above the Dome of the Rock. TİKA supported plans for a 400-student women’s dormitory connected to Al-Quds University and restored homes, shops and other sites in and around the Old City. The agency said its work was intended to help preserve Jerusalem’s Arab and Muslim historical identity. Such projects give Turkey visibility in a city where symbolism carries unusual political weight. A restored religious site or an educational institution can sustain relationships long after a presidential speech has disappeared from the news.

Yet TİKA’s own account also illustrates the limits of Ankara’s position. When the agency wanted to renovate the Islamic Museum beside Al-Aqsa in 2017, it said it was negotiating with Jordanian authorities for permission. The quarrel between Erdoğan and Netanyahu therefore has another participant whose position rests on something different from either leader’s rhetoric.

Article 9 of the 1994 Israel-Jordan peace treaty states that Israel respects “the present special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Muslim holy shrines in Jerusalem.” It also says that when permanent-status negotiations take place, Israel will give high priority to Jordan’s historic role regarding those shrines. The wording does not transfer sovereignty over Jerusalem to Jordan, nor does it settle the competing Israeli and Palestinian claims to the city. It does, however, formally recognize a particular Jordanian role at the Muslim holy sites that Turkey does not possess under the treaty.

That position was reinforced in March 2013 when King Abdullah II and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas signed an agreement in Amman reaffirming the Hashemite monarch’s custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites. The agreement identifies Al-Aqsa as the entirety of the Temple Mount and recognizes the king’s role in efforts to safeguard the sites.

Jordan’s position is institutional as well as historical. The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, which administers the Islamic holy compound, is tied to Jordan’s religious administration, while Amman supports Waqf personnel and has repeatedly financed restoration and maintenance at Al-Aqsa and other holy sites. Turkey operates through a different channel: development projects, cultural connections, religious solidarity and the political attention Erdoğan gives Jerusalem. Ankara has considerable visibility, but it does not have Jordan’s treaty-recognized special role.

Institutional complexity is easily obscured when Jerusalem is reduced to the language of ‘our city.’

The difference becomes particularly important when tensions rise at the Temple Mount. Turkish officials routinely condemn Israeli actions they believe threaten the status quo. In August 2025, following visits by Israeli ministers to the compound, Burhanettin Duran, head of the Turkish presidency’s Directorate of Communications, reiterated Erdoğan’s position that Al-Aqsa is a red line for Turkey.

Erdoğan returned to Jerusalem in his address to the United Nations on Sept. 22. In a speech dominated by Gaza and Palestinian statehood, he said that Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem were being denied access to holy sites and again backed a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital. Netanyahu’s response two days later moved the argument from policy toward possession. His “our city” was an answer not only to Erdoğan’s immediate criticism but also to a Turkish political vocabulary in which Ottoman history, Islam and modern Palestinian claims are repeatedly brought together.

The two leaders consequently place Jerusalem inside different national narratives. For Erdoğan, the city connects Ottoman memory, Muslim identity and Turkey’s support for the Palestinian cause. For Netanyahu, Jerusalem is presented as the historic and political capital of the Jewish state, inseparable from Jewish history and national identity. Neither narrative, however, eliminates the arrangements that govern the holy sites or gives a single actor an uncontested claim over every aspect of the city.

The Dor Moriah Analytical Center’s May 2026 expert survey provides additional context for Turkey’s role. Its panel of 11 specialists treated eastern Jerusalem as an important arena of Turkish activity and identified cultural and development projects as one way Ankara can maintain influence over time. TİKA’s record supports the narrower observation that Turkey’s presence is not confined to presidential speeches. Influence, however, is different from formal custodianship: Turkey can finance restoration, support Palestinian institutions and make Jerusalem a central theme of its diplomacy without acquiring the position Jordan derives from its historical role, its arrangements with the Palestinians and the commitment Israel made in the 1994 peace treaty.

However, Jordan’s position should not be overstated. Israeli authorities retain substantial control over access and security around the Temple Mount, and recurring disputes over the status quo on the site demonstrate how sensitive the division of responsibilities remains. In addition, Palestinians regard eastern Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, a position supported by Turkey and many other governments. Therefore, the reality is not a simple hierarchy in which one government can be said to “control” Al-Aqsa. Sovereignty, security, religious administration, historical custodianship and political symbolism overlap, and they do not all belong to the same actor.

This institutional complexity is easily obscured when Jerusalem is reduced to the language of “our city.” Erdoğan’s claim reaches backward to the Ottoman Empire and outward to Muslim audiences. Netanyahu’s reply asserts Israel’s claim to its capital and rejects any suggestion that Ankara possesses a proprietary role there. Both statements make sense within the political narratives from which they emerge, but neither by itself describes the arrangements on the ground.

Beneath the rhetoric, the map is more complicated. Turkey has built a visible presence through TİKA, diplomacy and sustained engagement with Palestinian institutions, a distinction also reflected in Dor Moriah’s examination of Ankara’s longer-term activity in eastern Jerusalem. Israel exercises state power in Jerusalem while its sovereignty over eastern Jerusalem remains unrecognized by most of the international community. Palestinians claim eastern Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. At the Muslim holy sites, Jordan retains a special role explicitly acknowledged in a treaty signed by Israel itself.

The argument heard at the United Nations in September was therefore about more than which leader could say “our city” with greater conviction. Erdoğan and Netanyahu were speaking in the language of history, sovereignty and national identity, while the institutional arrangements surrounding Al-Aqsa tell a more complicated story. The quieter document in that dispute is Article 9 of the 1994 peace treaty. It does not resolve the struggle over Jerusalem, but it records a Jordanian role that neither Ankara’s historical claims nor the political rhetoric surrounding the city can simply replace.

Religion Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Federal judge dismisses complaint against anti-Israel groups that protested outside NJ synagogue
In her ruling, Katharine Hayden wrote that the alleged victims may have interfered with one of the defendant’s right to protest.
October 1, 2026 05:26 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Hoshana Rabbah Torah study session in the Knesset sukkah in Jerusalem on Oct. 1, 2026. Credit: Prime Minister’s Spokesperson’s Office.
Israel News
At Hoshanah Rabbah Torah study, Netanyahu calls flydubai rescue ‘chain of miracles’
“The tradition of Jewish heroism tips the scales,” the Israeli prime minister said.
October 2, 2026 01:58 AM
JNS Staff
FlyDubai
Israel News
Kaploun thanks Saudi authorities for ‘quick response’ aiding passengers on rescued flydubai flight
“This is what President Trump’s work is accomplishing: countries working together to benefit and protect one another,” the U.S. special envoy told JNS. “We witnessed miracles according to everyone involved.”
Sept. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Yaniv Hayun, one of the Israeli passengers who helped overpower the alleged attacker aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo by Itay Beit-On/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
The prime minister tells Yaniv Hayun he deserves a “global medal of honor” and says Israel will join the probe into the apparent attempt to crash Flight FZ1073.
Oct. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
04:24
Trump threatens Iran with ‘very hard’ response if linked to flydubai attack
04:05
Netanyahu: Flydubai rescue was ‘Hollywood on steroids’
03:22
Flydubai pilot speaks from hospital: ‘I fought for my life’
03:11
Arkia: Dubai repatriation flights still planned
02:14
El Al delays UAE flights after landing approval withdrawn
01:28
IDF: Slain Hamas commander oversaw captivity of Israeli hostages
01:20
Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh pulls out of Knesset race
17:04
‘Chain of miracles with divine assistance,’ Netanyahu says of rescued flydubai flight
16:59
Israeli military names 170 Palestinians it says were terrorists posing as journalists
13:49
Anti-Israel rabbi posts about giving Mamdani a mezuzah during mayor’s visit to Sukkah in Williamsburg
13:46
British police arrest UK-Iranian dual national in RAF Fairford incident
13:04
Syrian government denies report that it met with Hezbollah
12:49
US can deport leader of largest mosque in Wisconsin, federal judge rules
11:03
Protect Jewish students on third anniversary of Oct. 7, CIJA tells Canadian schools
08:48
President of Israeli Supreme Court urges Balad leader to quit election race
08:35
IDF kills PIJ terrorist in Khan Yunis
08:33
Oct. 7 Gaza Division intelligence officer identified as Aryeh Amidror
08:11
Trump rejects reports Netanyahu was warned before Oct. 7
08:03
Thai police probe Israeli’s death in Koh Phangan
07:30
Israel tightens pilot checks after Flydubai cockpit attack
07:26
IDF: 10 Gazans identified as journalists were terrorists
07:02
Netanyahu: No peace in Gaza until ‘murderous’ Hamas regime is destroyed
06:30
Ben-Gvir: Pilot who planned to crash plane must be extradited to Israel
06:03
Indian pilot reported in stable condition after flydubai attack attempt
05:42
Ben-Gvir at Supreme Court: Balad leader ‘belongs in prison’
05:20
Thousands hold daytime Sukkot prayers at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem
04:58
IDF issues detailed rebuttal to ‘NAZA’ film
04:37
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
04:17
UAE orders formal investigation into flydubai ‘incident’
03:56
Netanyahu: Too early to say if Iran behind flydubai attack
03:31
Herzog to recommend heroism award for Israelis who stopped flydubai attack
03:10
IDF: Air Force struck more than 500 Hezbollah, Hamas targets in past month
03:07
UK police probe Iran ties of air base terror suspects
02:54
Trump: Iran war will end ‘very soon, one way or another’
02:35
Netanyahu: Israel warned Britain of Iran-backed attack before UK sanctions
02:14
Israeli airlines to start Dubai rescue flights
01:53
IDF: Oct. 7 Hamas operative, platoon commander killed in Gaza strikes
01:32
Modi: Stabbed flydubai captain helped save ‘hundreds of lives’
16:10
Pennsylvania public school board member resigns after anti-Muslim comments
16:08
‘Strong indications’ Iran played role in planned attack at UK airbase, British prime minister says
12:11
Rescue flight from Saudi Arabia lands in Israel
12:02
Federation condemns attack on Palestinian village in Samaria
08:14
Regev seeks flydubai flight freeze after cockpit attack
08:00
Israeli firm wins $150 million US military counter-drone deal
07:25
Mossad probes suspected plot to crash flydubai plane
07:05
Second flydubai flight to Tel Aviv turns back to Dubai
04:41
Iran-backed terror leader celebrates US pullout from Iraq
04:40
Report: IDF chief cancels planned US visit amid heightened alert
03:48
US Senate blocks resolution on Judea and Samaria rights report
03:03
Melbourne imam calls for shunning Jews, taking up arms
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Is Jewish unity in a polarized nation possible?
October 1, 2026 02:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
What Bibi knew
Ruthie Blum
Shmuel Holiday. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The three most important words in Israel advocacy
Shmuel Holiday