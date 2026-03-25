Manischewitz reviewing matzah packaging over consumer concerns with kashrut

Manischewitz is reviewing its packaging as concerns mount over branding used for the company’s matzah, with some consumers warning that items not kosher for the holiday are easily mistaken for those that are and that grocery stores often shelve them together.

“It’s heartbreaking when someone thinks they are keeping Passover and is unknowingly eating chametz,” said Rabbi Shais Taub, author of G-d of Our Understanding, referring to leaven, a substance that causes foods to rise. “And it happens way more often than you might think. Look at these two products and tell me nobody would confuse them,” he said, sharing a photo of the similar boxes on social media.

He said OU Kosher, which certifies the brand, is not to blame. “It’s simply an opportunity to fix something that is sadly a stumbling block for many Jews, and I’m sure it will be addressed,” the rabbi said.

Mordechai Lightstone, a Chabad rabbi and the founder of Tech Tribe, cautioned consumers. “This is important to know,” he said. “Manischewitz sells a cracker with the kosher certification of OU Kosher, that looks like matzah and says matzah, but it isn’t kosher for Passover.”

“Look before you buy,” he said. “Or you, too, might end up purchasing OU-certified Manischewitz brand bread.”

Manischewitz told JNS that it is reviewing the issue and the feedback. “We’re aware of the conversation and appreciate the community bringing this to our attention, especially at a time as important and detail-oriented as Passover,” said Mirit Shalvi, senior vice president of marketing and strategic partnerships for the brand.

“At Manischewitz, we take our role in helping families prepare for the holiday very seriously. We understand that kashrut during this time is deeply meaningful,” she told JNS.

“That said, we also recognize that in a busy retail environment, particularly during the high-volume Passover season, similar packaging across product lines can sometimes create confusion,” stated Shalvi.

Rabbi Moshe Elefant, COO at OU Kosher, said “over the past century, matzah has evolved from a food reserved for Passover into a year-round product found in many kitchen cabinets. Today, some matzah is specifically produced for Passover, while other varieties are made for use throughout the rest of the year, a distinction that has existed for decades. Matzah not intended for Passover is clearly labeled as such under the OU symbol.”

As always, he said, “kosher consumers must remain vigilant when shopping and always check the product labels, especially as Passover approaches. This is particularly important for products that may have different formulations designated specifically for Passover use.”

Shalvi noted that manufacturers, businesses and customers have a “shared responsibility” in purchasing the correct products for the holiday. “This includes evaluating packaging differentiation and working with our retail partners to ensure clearer in-store separation and signage where needed,” she told JNS.

“Our goal at Manischewitz is always to make the Passover shopping experience as seamless and trustworthy as possible,” she said, “and we remain committed to upholding that standard for our consumers.”

