More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Manischewitz reviewing matzah packaging over consumer concerns with kashrut

The brand told JNS that it will be “evaluating packaging differentiation and working with our retail partners to ensure clearer in-store separation and signage where needed.”

Mar. 25, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

Manischewitz reviewing matzah packaging over consumer concerns with kashrut

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Passover Matzah
Passover matzah, 2024. Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.

Manischewitz is reviewing its packaging as concerns mount over branding used for the company’s matzah, with some consumers warning that items not kosher for the holiday are easily mistaken for those that are and that grocery stores often shelve them together.

“It’s heartbreaking when someone thinks they are keeping Passover and is unknowingly eating chametz,” said Rabbi Shais Taub, author of G-d of Our Understanding, referring to leaven, a substance that causes foods to rise. “And it happens way more often than you might think. Look at these two products and tell me nobody would confuse them,” he said, sharing a photo of the similar boxes on social media.

He said OU Kosher, which certifies the brand, is not to blame. “It’s simply an opportunity to fix something that is sadly a stumbling block for many Jews, and I’m sure it will be addressed,” the rabbi said.

Mordechai Lightstone, a Chabad rabbi and the founder of Tech Tribe, cautioned consumers. “This is important to know,” he said. “Manischewitz sells a cracker with the kosher certification of OU Kosher, that looks like matzah and says matzah, but it isn’t kosher for Passover.”

“Look before you buy,” he said. “Or you, too, might end up purchasing OU-certified Manischewitz brand bread.”

Manischewitz told JNS that it is reviewing the issue and the feedback. “We’re aware of the conversation and appreciate the community bringing this to our attention, especially at a time as important and detail-oriented as Passover,” said Mirit Shalvi, senior vice president of marketing and strategic partnerships for the brand.

“At Manischewitz, we take our role in helping families prepare for the holiday very seriously. We understand that kashrut during this time is deeply meaningful,” she told JNS.

“That said, we also recognize that in a busy retail environment, particularly during the high-volume Passover season, similar packaging across product lines can sometimes create confusion,” stated Shalvi.

Rabbi Moshe Elefant, COO at OU Kosher, said “over the past century, matzah has evolved from a food reserved for Passover into a year-round product found in many kitchen cabinets. Today, some matzah is specifically produced for Passover, while other varieties are made for use throughout the rest of the year, a distinction that has existed for decades. Matzah not intended for Passover is clearly labeled as such under the OU symbol.”

As always, he said, “kosher consumers must remain vigilant when shopping and always check the product labels, especially as Passover approaches. This is particularly important for products that may have different formulations designated specifically for Passover use.”

Shalvi noted that manufacturers, businesses and customers have a “shared responsibility” in purchasing the correct products for the holiday. “This includes evaluating packaging differentiation and working with our retail partners to ensure clearer in-store separation and signage where needed,” she told JNS.

“Our goal at Manischewitz is always to make the Passover shopping experience as seamless and trustworthy as possible,” she said, “and we remain committed to upholding that standard for our consumers.”

Jewish and Israeli Holidays Food and Drink
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, system checks a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launcher during routine start-up procedures in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, June 25, 2020. Credit: Master Sgt Benjamin Wiseman/U.S. Air Force.
U.S. News
Trump admin moves to boost THAAD interceptor output amid rising missile threats
The effort is aimed at “ensuring that the nation’s capacity to build and deploy this vital defensive weapon will outpace any adversary’s threat,” the U.S. Defense Department stated.
Mar. 25, 2026
Delta Air Lines
Delta pushes back flights to Israel until September
Israel’s wartime restrictions on the country’s airspace are tentatively in place through April 16.
Mar. 25, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
McMahon Hall at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Credit: w_lemay via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
Pro-Israel group challenges Catholic University’s ‘balance’ rule for campus speaker events
“To impose such a requirement selectively on Jewish and pro-Israel students raises serious concerns about unequal treatment and viewpoint discrimination,” Students Supporting Israel stated.
Mar. 25, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli soldiers seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon, during the war with Iran and Hezbollah and ongoing missile fire toward Israel, March 22, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF captures Lebanese Resistance Brigades commander
Israeli forces arrested the Hezbollah-linked field commander near Mount Dov after an intelligence-led operation, the military said.
Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
A person wearing a gaming headset while playing Fortnite on a computer monitor. Credit: Pixabay.
U.S. News
New ADL ‘leaderboard’ ranks online games on efforts to curb Jew-hatred, extremism
“These platforms can become breeding grounds for harassment and hateful activity that harms players directly, normalizes hateful ideologies and damages trust,” Jonathan Greenblatt stated.
Mar. 25, 2026
Ben-Gurion International Airport, May 2014. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem urges Americans in Israel to consider overland routes to Jordan
The embassy offered bus service to Jordan after El Al canceled additional outbound flights due to strict departure limits.
Mar. 25, 2026
Protesters in the streets of Iran demonstrating against a massive hike in gas prices by the government in November 2019. Source: Screenshot.
JNS TV / The Quad
Is the Iranian regime near collapse?
Mar. 25, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum