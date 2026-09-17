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House passes Russia sanctions bill named for late senator Graham

“Today is a monumental day for peace,” stated Sen. Darline Graham, sister of the late senator.

Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) speaks at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Aug. 28, 2025. Credit: Flash90.
(Sept. 17, 2026 / JNS)

In one of its last votes before recessing until after the midterm elections, the House cleared legislation to increase sanctions on Russia and Iran.

The bill is named for the late senator Lindsey Graham, who was a leading proponent of backing Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia, which invaded the country in 2022.

The vote was 262-159. After passing the Senate, 86-11, in August, it now goes to U.S. President Donald Trump for his signature.

“Today is a monumental day for peace,” Sen. Darline Graham (R-S.C.), who succeeded her brother in Congress, stated after the vote.

“This legislation was deeply important to my brother, Lindsey, and I’m grateful that it achieved such a wide coalition of support on the House floor,” she stated. “I am committed to achieving a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine, and I’m confident that this legislation will pave the way.”

The measure targets Russia’s energy sector, allowing Trump to penalize the country’s top oil and gas buyers. The measure would also extend sanctions on Iran.

“This bill will cripple the Russian war machine and finally bring Putin to the negotiating table,” stated Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). “It will ensure America’s adversaries—not only Russia, but also China and Iran—suffer for their coordinated campaign of aggression. We are one step closer to securing Lindsey’s vision of enduring peace in Ukraine and beyond.”

The House is scheduled to recess after the final votes on Wednesday and not return to Washington until after the midterm elections.

When he visited the U.S. Capitol in July for Graham’s funeral, Volodymyr Zelensky asked lawmakers to support the legislation.

The late senator Graham was one of the Jewish state’s staunchest supporters in Congress.

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