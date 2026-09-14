Emory University launches institute to combat antisemitism

Emory University, a private university in Atlanta, has launched a new institute focused on developing policies to combat antisemitism, founded by Deborah Lipstadt, a university distinguished professor and former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

The Emory Policy Institute on Countering Antisemitism will study how governments and institutions worldwide respond to antisemitism and develop practical approaches to address it. The institute will also conduct research, facilitate dialogue, provide educational opportunities and prepare current and future leaders to combat Jew-hatred.

Aaron Keyak, who served as Lipstadt’s deputy at the U.S. State Department, will be the institute’s executive director.