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Emory University launches institute to combat antisemitism

Founded by former U.S. antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt, the institute will study policy responses to Jew-hatred and train leaders to confront it.

Emory University Quad
The main campus Quad at Emory University in Atlanta. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Emory University, a private university in Atlanta, has launched a new institute focused on developing policies to combat antisemitism, founded by Deborah Lipstadt, a university distinguished professor and former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

The Emory Policy Institute on Countering Antisemitism will study how governments and institutions worldwide respond to antisemitism and develop practical approaches to address it. The institute will also conduct research, facilitate dialogue, provide educational opportunities and prepare current and future leaders to combat Jew-hatred.

Aaron Keyak, who served as Lipstadt’s deputy at the U.S. State Department, will be the institute’s executive director.

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