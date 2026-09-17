SCOOP: Vance to host Shabbat dinner this week

As part of a broader effort to court and mend ties with Jewish Republicans, U.S. Vice President JD Vance is planning to host a Shabbat dinner this week, a reliable source told JNS.

The guest list, originally planned to be about 40 people, has been scaled down extensively, largely to keep conversations from going public, according to the source.

Vance’s office has not responded to a request for comment.

Earlier in the month, Vance said that Tucker Carlson, who regularly shares antisemitic conspiracy theories on his show, is a friend.

“Tucker is a friend despite the fact that we disagree on a number of things,” Vance said. “I’m not gonna play the game where I throw friends under the bus because I have political disagreements.”