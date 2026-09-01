More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The McCarran-Walter Act and the questions it raised

The issues of subversion and the limits of the law remain as salient today as in 1952.

Jonathan S. Greenwald
A view of Capitol Hill at night. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/M. Fitzsimmons.
A view of Capitol Hill at night. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/M. Fitzsimmons.
Jonathan S. Greenwald
Jonathan S. Greenwald Jonathan S. Greenwald
Jonathan S. Greenwald is the executive director of the Greenwald Family Impact Foundation.
(Sept. 1, 2026 / JNS)

Most Americans have probably never heard of the McCarran-Walter Act.

Congress passed it in 1952, while the United States confronted Soviet expansion, espionage and subversion. The law raised a question that remains relevant today: How does an open society protect itself from those who may seek to use its freedoms against it?

The formally named Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 made several changes to American immigration law, including restrictions based on adherence to communism, espionage or subversive activities. Later Congresses continued to reshape immigration law, but an important provision of McCarran-Walter survived.

Section 212 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, codified as 8 U.S.C. §1182, still permits the United States to deny admission to certain noncitizens on national-security grounds. It touches on espionage, sabotage, “any other unlawful activity” and activity whose purpose includes opposition to, control of or overthrow of the United States government by “force, violence or other unlawful means.” Separate provisions address terrorism and material support.

However, American law does not prohibit an idea merely because it is radical. A communist may advocate communism. A democratic socialist may advocate socialism. A Muslim may believe that Islamic sharia law represents a divinely ordained moral system.

The American experiment permits argument and persuasion, even arguments that America should become something very different. The law enters the picture when persuasion becomes coercion; when objectives are pursued through violence or unlawful means; or when conduct falls within prohibitions Congress has expressly enacted.

Sharia offers one contemporary test. Voluntary religious observance is protected, and a Muslim may order their religious life according to Islamic belief just as adherents of other faiths may follow their own religious laws or doctrines. So, the issue is not whether someone may believe in sharia. It is this: When does an effort to impose religious belief through governmental authority, coercion or unlawful conduct begin to infringe the constitutional rights of others? That standard must apply to every religion.

Texas authorities are presently investigating a Dallas organization known as the Islamic Tribunal over allegations that it represented certain sharia-based rulings as carrying judicial authority. The investigation is ongoing; the allegations have not been adjudicated; and an allegation is not a fact. But if the facts are established, where would the law draw the line?

Hamas presents a different example. Its 1988 covenant identified the organization with the Muslim Brotherhood and articulated an Islamist political program for “Palestine.” That document does not tell us what Muslims generally believe. It tells us what Hamas itself declared.

The Holy Land Foundation prosecution shifted this issue from ideology to adjudicated conduct. Federal prosecutors proved that the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) and its leaders provided material support to Hamas. The Fifth Circuit later affirmed the convictions and sentences. The government’s case included evidence that the Muslim Brotherhood had created a Palestine Committee in the United States to support Hamas, with HLF serving as its principal fundraising arm. Those findings concerned specific organizations, individuals and conduct, not a religion.

Evidence should neither be exaggerated nor ignored simply because its implications are uncomfortable. What was said? What was done? What has been proved? And does such conduct implicate the principles or statutory provisions Congress preserved?

The same should apply to secular political movements. The Democratic Socialists of America advocate significant changes to America’s economic and political system and participate openly in electoral politics. One may strongly oppose its program, but lawful political advocacy is not unlawful overthrow. The Constitution permits Americans to argue, organize, vote, run for office, and advocate for legislation and constitutional amendments.

The line is not radicalism. The line is unlawful conduct. That principle must apply whether an ideology comes from the left, the right, religion or elsewhere. Otherwise, liberty becomes merely protection for those with whom we agree.

McCarran-Walter’s history sounds two warnings: 1) A free society can become so fearful of hostile ideas that legitimate security concerns become overbroad restrictions on lawful belief and dissent. 2) A free society can also become so reluctant to defend its constitutional order that it stops distinguishing lawful advocacy from unlawful conduct.

Circumstances have changed dramatically since 1952. Ideas cross borders instantly. Political and religious movements organize globally. Foreign organizations can influence domestic debates from thousands of miles away.

The technology changed. The actors changed. The law evolved. The underlying questions did not:

  • Can we protect speech with which we profoundly disagree while enforcing laws against violence, terrorism and unlawful coercion?
  • Can we protect religious liberty without establishing governmental religious authority?
  • Can we distinguish those seeking to change America through persuasion from those prepared to use unlawful means?
  • Will we apply those standards consistently when the answers are politically inconvenient?

Those questions are part of the American experiment. McCarran-Walter was one generation’s imperfect effort to answer them.

As America approaches the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the distinction between openness and vulnerability deserves renewed examination. For now, this little-known law of 1952 leaves us with a more fundamental question: Can we remain free enough to tolerate profound disagreement and vigilant enough to protect the constitutional order that makes such freedom possible?

Legal Affairs
EXPLORE JNS
Markwayne Mullin
U.S. News
Hochul, Mamdani accuse Trump admin of endangering American lives by withholding federal counterterror funding
“If you don’t release the counterterrorism funding, you’re betraying every family that lost someone on 9/11,” the New York governor said. “You’re betraying every police officer and firefighter who puts their lives on the line every single day.”
September 1, 2026 03:03 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Talia Dekel-Fleissig
Israel News
EXCLUSIVE: After Jerusalem Press Club closes, former CEO plans to launch press hub in Tel Aviv on Israeli Election Day
“It’s not about improving Israel’s image. It’s not about fighting back the media war,” Talia Dekel-Fleissig told JNS. “It’s about making sure that the public understands what’s actually going on.”
September 1, 2026 08:54 AM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Director Danny Ben-Moshe in Melbourne at a location filmed in his documentary "Cancelled." Credit: Courtesy.
Antisemitism
Australian documentary on cancel culture quashing Jewish artists is itself canceled
The film was also nixed by both of Australia’s national public broadcasters.
Aug. 31, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
US Navy jet
U.S. News
US, Iranian regime trade strikes after weeks-long lull
“It’s not a decisive shift to a new phase of the war,” Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told JNS. “Rather it is a reminder that the U.S. has the will to police the Strait of Hormuz.”
Aug. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
16:12
FBI director hosts Shin Bet counterpart
14:29
Man pleads guilty to vandalizing JD Vance’s home
14:00
Israeli-Ukrainian dancer Adele Zaikman to join upcoming season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
13:51
Trump names pastor and ‘longtime friend’ an adviser on tobacco health issues
13:48
Jewish Michigan attorney general an ‘absolute embarrassment,’ DC JCRC head says
13:33
CENTCOM: US forces have started striking IRGC targets in Iran
10:41
IDF says it struck Hamas commander in northern Gaza Strip
09:24
Herzog: Israeli and Lebanese children deserve peace
09:12
Israeli startups raise capital of $9.6 billion in 8 months
08:57
Syria seeks diplomatic solution with Israel, FM says
08:36
Herzog to meet DR Congo president in Jerusalem
08:33
Israel rebukes celebrity campaign for Barghouti’s release
08:03
Israel declares additional 91 acres of state land in Judea for planned city
07:59
Israel marks 85 years since Nazi yellow-star decree
07:36
Pezeshkian says Iran would reciprocate if US resumes compliance with June deal
07:14
Tel Aviv expands school smartphone ban
06:47
Waltz urges global enforcement of Iran sanctions
06:29
Netanyahu opens school year at Ramle elementary school
06:11
Beit Shemesh approved for private firearms licensing
05:50
Waltz: UN special rapporteur system ‘broken’
05:31
Ex-Israeli police superintendent joins Abbas’s Arab Ra’am Party
05:14
IDF strikes several Gaza targets to remove threats to troops
05:12
Danon accuses UN rapporteur Albanese of antisemitism
04:53
Herzog marks school opening with appeal for missing Haymanut Kasau
04:33
Israel: Suspected Ebola patient treated in isolation
04:11
Netanyahu meets IDF reservists featured in traveling exhibition
03:51
Bessent outlines four core demands for Iran to negotiate on deal
03:30
IDF kills Hamas commander in Gaza City
03:10
Danon meets Venezuelan UN envoy after years of estrangement
02:45
Trump calls Iran conflict ‘relatively little war’ for US
02:29
Netanyahu applauds $3 billion-plus ‘Achilles Shield’ deal
02:03
Netanyahu meets Mossad chief at agency headquarters
01:56
Israeli FM accuses Turkey of ‘lies and blood libels’ against Israel
01:37
Tanker struck by three projectiles near Strait of Hormuz
01:29
Noa community established in northern Samaria
01:08
Israel’s Gaza-border school enrollment up 9% since Oct. 7
00:44
Herzog mourns Israeli Nobel laureate Ada Yonath
13:45
Student who drew swastikas during class at Michigan school disciplined, superintendent tells JNS
13:22
‘Historic that it’s even happening,’ Huckabee says of Israel-Lebanon talks
13:13
House speaker suggests Iran operations could be completed by midterms
13:11
UN gives way more aid to Palestinians, per person, than other groups, Israeli Foreign Ministry says
12:38
Dermer calls for a free Iran by end of Trump’s term
11:36
To kick off new school year, Herzog visits Haredi children
08:59
Netanyahu backs Slovenian PM in internal clash over Israel
08:46
Trump vows US response to Iranian missile attack
08:37
Trump: Iran is ‘officially a failed nation’
08:33
Australian documentary on cancel culture quashing Jewish artists is itself canceled
08:20
Pezeshkian: Iran does not want war to continue
08:13
Modi meets Iran’s Pezeshkian on sidelines of Kyrgyzstan summit
08:08
Second Israeli reported missing in Nepal
More Updates
JNS TV
Palestinians inspect a house that was set on fire and spray-painted with graffiti during an attack by a group of extremist Jewish settlers in the village of Osarin on Aug. 23, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The ‘settler violence’ story that wasn’t true
September 1, 2026 04:31 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Daniel Winston
Opinion
The loose cannon on Trump’s deck
Daniel Winston
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Firsthand from Brazil: Watching the world get Israel wrong
Nira B. Worcman