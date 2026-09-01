Justice Dept seizes $560,000 in Hamas-linked cryptocurrency

The U.S. Department of Justice seized more than $560,000 in cryptocurrency linked to Hamas fundraising efforts and disrupted online infrastructure the terrorist organization used to solicit donations and recruit supporters, the department announced on Tuesday.

The seizures targeted an ongoing Hamas scheme to finance terrorist operations and recruit supporters. Hamas, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, controlled the cryptocurrency addresses and online infrastructure on behalf of its military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, according to the department.

The FBI traced cryptocurrency donations through an online fundraising operation in which a group chat claiming an association with Hamas directed supporters to a fundraising website and provided rotating cryptocurrency addresses. Investigators seized approximately $560,000 in cryptocurrency in three operations on March 25, June 25 and Oct. 10, 2025.

Hamas relied on cryptocurrency and online platforms to solicit donations from supporters around the world and move money outside the formal financial system, according to the FBI. Investigators also obtained information on thousands of people who contacted Hamas online seeking to donate or attempting to provide financial support through cryptocurrency and other means.

Separately, the FBI seized domains and servers associated with AlQassam.ps, the main website controlled by Hamas’s military wing. The seizure allowed the FBI to intercept cryptocurrency donations intended for Hamas, the department said.

“This is a message to Hamas: We will stop your fundraising for terror,” Jeanine Ferris Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, stated. “Your networks are not secure, your crypto is vulnerable, and we will not stop until your ability to wage war is defeated.”

John Eisenberg, assistant U.S. attorney general for national security, stated that the seizures deprive Hamas of resources it uses to recruit and radicalize individuals online and finance attacks, including the terrorist group’s attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

“We will continue to tighten the vise on Hamas’s capacity for terror by infiltrating its online network, confiscating its cryptocurrency, and shutting down its websites,” Eisenberg said.