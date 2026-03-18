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William Choslovsky

William Choslovsky

William Choslovsky is a Harvard Law School graduate and lawyer in Chicago.

AIPAC
Opinion
Do you or don’t you get money from AIPAC?
Among countless societal and political concerns in the United States right now, that seems to be the focus of a congressional race in Chicago.
Mar. 2, 2026
William Choslovsky
Sandy Koufax Retirement Announcement
Opinion
Some things are non-negotiable ... right, Sandy Koufax?
Oct. 8, 2025
William Choslovsky
Thomas L. Friedman
Opinion
Tom Friedman knows better
Jun. 16, 2025
William Choslovsky
March for Gaza in Washington Jan. 13, 2024
Opinion
The essence of antisemitism
The world’s response post-Oct. 7 illuminated he true nature of Jew-hatred.
May. 29, 2025
William Choslovsky
Choice
Opinion
Contemplating a break-up ... with my synagogue
The Conservative movement has become less about religious and spiritual guidance, and more an organ for political haranguing.
May. 12, 2025
William Choslovsky
Northwestern University Arch
Opinion
‘Willful ignorance’ at Northwestern University
Jews don’t need any favors. They need the rules applied equally to all.
Apr. 27, 2025
William Choslovsky
Jews Against Zionism
Opinion
A Passover parable
Many legacy Jewish groups are more interested in not offending others and staying true to their liberal orthodoxy than defending Jews and Israel.
Apr. 16, 2025
William Choslovsky