Israeli man extradited to US, charged with stealing $2.89 million in cryptocurrency

Alexander Gurevich, of Israel, who is accused of stealing $2.89 million in cryptocurrency, appeared in federal court in Northern California on Friday after being extradited from Israel, where he was arrested in May 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice said .

According to a 2023 indictment, the 49-year-old exploited a vulnerability in a cryptocurrency platform called Nomad Bridge. Prosecutors allege that he transferred funds into an account that he controlled in August 2022.

He then allegedly exchanged the stolen assets for other cryptocurrencies and moved the proceeds into multiple accounts to conceal their origin.

Israeli authorities assisted the FBI in the case, the Justice Department said.

Gurevich was charged with computer damage, transporting stolen money across state lines and money laundering. He faces up to 30 years in prison and $500,000 in fines, according to the department.