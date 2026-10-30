California man pleads guilty to trying to support ISIS

A California man pleaded guilty on Friday to trying to provide material support to ISIS, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Ammaad Akhtar, 34, tried to funnel money, weapons and other equipment to the terror organization between February 2025 and June 2025 when he was in contact with an undercover officer, whom he believed to be an ISIS member, the department said.

Akhtar faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In those communications, he said that he wanted to join ISIS and to “die in the cause of Allah fighting the kuffar,” Arabic for “infidels,” and asked for directions to build a bomb to “make a boom” at a crowded event.

Akhtar met with an undercover agent in June 2025 and “provided clothing, binoculars, $400 cash, two loaded guns and six additional magazines” and pledged loyalty to ISIS.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 26, 2027.