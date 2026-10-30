More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Straight Up

Pierre Rehov questions Obama’s Iran policy and media narratives about Israel

Daniel Seaman
(Oct. 30, 2026 / JNS)

Welcome to “Straight Up,” the bold, unfiltered JNS news show hosted by former director of Israel’s Government Press Office, Danny Seaman. Drawing on decades at the forefront of Israeli media and public diplomacy, he delivers sharp, unapologetic analysis on the issues shaping Israel, the Middle East and the global news narrative. From dismantling myths about the Oslo Accords in the 1990s to the Abraham Accords of 2020 to exposing the Iran-Hezbollah-Hamas alliance and the Western media’s bias against Israel, Seaman’s commentary is fearless, factual and grounded in firsthand experience. His direct, authoritative voice cuts through propaganda to reveal what’s driving events in the region.

Each week, “Straight Up” dives deep into the biggest stories in Israeli news, featuring in-depth conversations with journalists, security experts and policymakers who know the facts behind the headlines. Seaman’s no-spin approach sheds light on the moral, strategic and political challenges facing Israel—from countering terror and defending democracy to navigating its relationships with the United States and Arab world. Candid, uncompromising and deeply informed, “Straight Up” is the show for viewers who want to understand Israel and the Middle East as they truly are—without filters, without fear and straight to the point.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

U.S. Politics Iran Media
Daniel Seaman
Daniel Seaman Daniel Seaman
Daniel (“Danny”) Seaman is an Israeli media professional and former civil servant, mainly active in the fields of foreign service and public diplomacy.
EXPLORE JNS
Therapist taking patient notes. Credit: Alex Green/Pexels.
U.S. News
‘Heartbreaking’ findings in House report on Jew-hatred within American Psychological Association, psychologists say
“I’m scared of what’s going to happen now,” Miri Bar-Halpern, a Jewish psychology lecturer at Harvard Medical School, told JNS. “I can already predict the backlash.”
October 29, 2026 05:03 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Final results of Israel’s Oct. 27, 2026, elections. Credit: JNS.
Israel News
Right-wing bloc wins Israeli election with 53 seats, Likud takes top spot
Netanyahu remains 8 seats short of a Knesset majority as Eisenkot-led bloc secures 48 seats and Arab parties 19.
October 30, 2026 02:25 AM
JNS Staff
Scott Jennings
U.S. News
Antisemitic streamer sues pro-Israel commentator for $72.5 million for ‘emotional distress’
Hasan Piker suggested that Scott Jennings attacked him to secure a role in the Trump administration.
Oct. 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Brad Lander, former New York City comptroller and Democratic nominee for New York’s 12th Congressional District, visits the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya, a village northeast of Ramallah, on Oct. 23, 2026. Photo by Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Lander statement about slain Israeli soldiers subordinates grief to his political message, writing tutor says
“The effect is to make the grief feel qualified, and the soldiers’ murders worth qualifying,” Vicki Kolomensky told JNS.
Oct. 28, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
08:25
IDF destroys two Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
07:27
IDF arrests four terror suspects in Jenin
06:42
Freed hostages Aviva, Keith Siegel welcome new granddaughter
05:51
US confirms strike on Iranian missile launcher on Qeshm Island
05:33
Zim-chartered ship sinks after drone attack in Black Sea
04:55
Bus driver killed, 24 injured in southern Israel crash
04:29
Pentagon fires top military strategist over alleged leak
03:54
Israel tightens airline security after flydubai attack
03:21
Sa’ar mourns Czech diplomat killed in traffic accident
03:00
CENTCOM chief briefs Trump on Iran military options
02:36
50 British lawmakers seek entry ban on anti-Israel rapper
01:51
Final results: Netanyahu bloc wins 53 seats, opposition 48, Arab parties 19
09:59
Erdoğan tells Trump Mecca alliance seeks diplomacy on Hormuz, Yemen
09:43
Israeli FM Sa’ar discusses closer ties with Romania’s new foreign minister
09:29
Netanyahu bloc holds at 42% as count passes 5.5 million votes
09:23
PA’s No. 2 Hussein al-Sheikh: Israeli elections an ‘internal matter’
09:03
Israeli Defense Ministry chief visits defense-tech firm Covenant
08:42
Qatar denies meddling in Israeli elections
08:26
Israeli diplomat donates blood for victims of deadly Spain train crash
08:13
Final results: Netanyahu bloc wins 53 seats, opposition 48, Arab parties 19
08:06
Israeli elections committee rejects request to discuss Shin Bet probe into election meddling
07:41
Japan, NCAG meet online to discuss Gaza reconstruction
07:07
Netanyahu bloc at 41.98% as count reaches 5.4 million votes
06:48
Herzog calls for arrests over Knesset election irregularities
06:25
Israel contrasts Arab voting rights with 20-year Palestinian election gap
05:57
Israeli police chief vows impartial investigations into election irregularities
05:31
EU congratulates Israelis on election, praises high voter turnout
05:27
Netanyahu’s Likud holds steady at 20.62% as count tops 5.37 million votes
05:15
Ben-Gvir: Shin Bet must arrest Arab party heads over alleged vote meddling
05:11
Australia weighs Iron Dome interceptors for air defense
05:07
Liberman joins call for probe into suspected foreign election interference
04:54
Israel Police arrests four more in election bribery probe
04:50
Bessent: Iran unable to pay troops, funding for proxies being cut off
04:49
Netanyahu’s Likud: Foreign entities ‘stole the election’
04:38
Eisenkot ‘receiving updates’ on suspicions of foreign election meddling
04:30
Huckabee: Democrats’ hostility to Israel will outlast Netanyahu
04:11
Netanyahu bloc holds steady 4-point lead as vote count continues
04:10
Likud accuses Arab parties of widespread election fraud, demands probe
04:04
Israeli elections chief orders Shin Bet probe of foreign influence on vote
03:49
Central Elections Committee starts counting soldiers’ and diplomats’ votes
03:29
IDF launches interceptor at ‘suspicious aerial target’ in Lebanon
03:13
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.65% as count nears 5.3 million votes
03:09
Huckabee: Only Trump, Netanyahu know whether further military action is coming
02:45
Israeli FM briefs German counterpart on Israeli election results
02:10
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.68% with 5.2 million votes counted
02:08
Irish man gets suspended sentence for threatening Jews in France
13:07
Israeli FM Sa’ar offers condolences over deadly train collision in Spain
12:06
Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner takes office
11:05
Polish man suspected of desecrating Jewish cemetery in Germany
09:59
Israeli FM Sa’ar congratulates Czech Republic on its Independence Day
More Updates
JNS TV
An anti-Israel protest on University Avenue in Toronto, Nov. 4, 2023. Credit: Can Pac Swire via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
European riots and funding networks behind anti-Israel political candidates
October 30, 2026 07:59 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Mitchell Bard
Column
The two-state solution is a suicide pact
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will Europe reconquer itself?
Yisrael Medad