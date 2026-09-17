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2026 Knesset Election Polling

Israel voted for the 26th Knesset on Oct. 27, 2026. Below are the parties that contested the election, along with their projected seat counts and a coalition-vs.-opposition breakdown based on the outgoing coalition. Use the checkboxes to explore different coalition scenarios.

The race for 61
Final resultsIsrael election 2026 · Knesset seats
Opposition bloc
Arab parties
Netanyahu bloc
Coalition seats
Full election coverage
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