2026 Knesset Election Polling
Israel voted for the 26th Knesset on Oct. 27, 2026. Below are the parties that contested the election, along with their projected seat counts and a coalition-vs.-opposition breakdown based on the outgoing coalition. Use the checkboxes to explore different coalition scenarios.
The race for 61
Final resultsIsrael election 2026 · Knesset seats
Opposition bloc
Arab parties
Netanyahu bloc
Coalition seats
The promotion of one of the president’s most partisan and hard-nosed lieutenants to one of the most powerful jobs in Washington may signal how Trump intends to respond to his party’s defeat in the midterms.
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