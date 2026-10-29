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News   Israel News

Netanyahu bloc maintains edge over opposition as vote count continues

Updated results show Likud remaining the largest party and Netanyahu’s bloc in front, though still short of a clear governing majority.

Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israel elections
Israelis cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem during Election Day in Israel, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Oct. 29, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc of right-wing and religious parties held a lead over the opposition on Thursday morning, according to updated partial results from the Central Elections Committee.

Netanyahu’s Likud party had 1,075,555 votes (20.68%) after 5,224,730 votes had been counted at 11,920 voting stations, the committee said in an update at 7:45 a.m.

Netanyahu’s bloc, which also includes United Torah Judaism (291,969, 5.61%), Otzma Yehudit (289,703, 5.57%), Shas (275,613, 5.30%) and Religious Zionism-Zehut (246,661, 4.74%), had 2,179,501 votes, or 41.90%.

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar had 840,233 votes (16.15%). Together with B’Yachad (470,049, 9.04%), the Democrats (337,176, 6.48%) and Yisrael Beiteinu (308,740, 5.94%), his camp had 1,956,198 votes, or 37.61%.

Based on the partial results, Netanyahu’s bloc was projected to secure 53 seats, compared with 48 for the opposition and 19 for the Arab parties, though the figures remained subject to change, according to Israeli media.

Netanyahu early on Wednesday morning hailed the results of the vote, saying it showed beyond any doubt that the “Likud is the largest party in Israel.”

“Do you remember how the propaganda channels manipulated public opinion? Likud—18 seats, 19 seats—they knew all along that it was a lie,” Netanyahu said, referring to surveys published by various Israeli news channels.

“They tried to discourage you, simply discourage you, from going to the polls. That’s what happened here. Well, the first thing that has become unequivocally clear is that Likud is the largest party in Israel. There is no disputing that,” he continued.

The second thing that has become clear, according to the premier, “is that the right-wing bloc has a clear, overwhelming majority among the Zionist public, among the Jewish public, and among all those who support a Jewish state.”

Netanyahu added, “And that is why I said, and I say again, that we must establish a strong national right-wing government ... We must not, absolutely must not, put Israel at risk by forming a government that relies on anti-Zionist parties—parties that oppose our very existence.”

While Netanyahu still lacked a clear path to the 61 seats needed to form a governing coalition, the partial results, if sustained, could put him in prime position to receive the first opportunity to form Israel’s next government.

Once the official results are published on Nov. 4, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will consult party leaders before tasking the lawmaker he believes is best positioned to form a government with doing so.

That need not be the leader of the largest party, meaning Netanyahu is not guaranteed the opportunity.

Herzog on Wednesday urged political parties to approach coalition consultations with an open mind, stressing the need to avoid another vote.

“We must do everything possible, certainly after yesterday, to avoid another election,” Herzog said during a meeting at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. “I expect everyone who comes here to come with an open mind.”

“I will receive the official results next week from Justice Sohlberg,” Herzog said, referring to Central Elections Committee Chairman Noam Sohlberg. “Afterward, I will begin the consultation process here, hear from each faction, ask questions and hold discussions.”

The government-formation process follows a timetable set by law. The first candidate Herzog designates receives 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension, to form a coalition. If he or she is unsuccessful, the president can assign another candidate 28 days. If that attempt also fails—or the president determines there is no possibility of forming a government—a coalition of at least 61 MKs have 21 days to request that the president designate an alternative candidate. That candidate then has 14 days to form a government.

Failure to establish a government would trigger another election approximately 90 days later. Herzog has pledged to try to avoid that outcome, declaring: “I really, truly will do all I can so there won’t be repeat elections.”

The vote for the 26th Knesset marked the Jewish state’s first general election since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israeli Elections
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
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