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American Psychological Association rejects House report on Jew-hatred

The association’s president Wendi S. Williams and CEO Arthur C. Evans, Jr., said the group has “held listening sessions” with Jewish psychologists.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Empty conference room. Credit: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels.
Empty conference room. Credit: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels.
(Oct. 30, 2026 / JNS)

The president and CEO of the American Psychological Association rejected the findings of a House report on Jew-hatred in the association, telling colleagues on Thursday that the APA has “held listening sessions” with Jewish psychologists.

“The APA’s actions not only create a harmful environment for Jewish members but also raise broader concerns about the profession,” a House Committee on Education and Workforce spokesperson told JNS.

“When an organization responsible for accrediting psychology programs and shaping professional standards allows ideology to overshadow scholarship, it risks undermining the credibility of the entire field,” the spokesperson said.

The report, released on Thursday, found that anti-Israel and anti-Jewish activists had “successfully co-opted” the association.

Internal emails showed that association leaders removed references to terrorism from their Oct. 7 statement following objections from an affiliated group. The report also documented opposition to recognizing a Jewish ethnic psychological association, with critics arguing that Jews benefited from “white privilege.”

“The committee will not only continue to stand up for Jewish psychologists but will work to expose antisemitism wherever it occurs,” the committee spokesperson told JNS.

Following the report’s release, APA president Wendi S. Williams and CEO Arthur C. Evans, Jr., sent an email to colleagues, which JNS has viewed.

“We don’t agree with this report, they wrote. “The American Psychological Association unequivocally condemns antisemitism in all its forms.”

The association said it has “held listening sessions with more than 120 Jewish psychologists and stakeholders to better understand concerns” and “established a Collaborative of Jewish Psychologists to support continued engagement.”

“We recognize that this work requires continued attention and action, and we remain committed to advancing APA’s mission to promote well-being and respect for all,” Williams and Evans wrote.

The Anti-Defamation League issued a public statement on Friday, sent to JNS, thanking the House committee for the report.

“Antisemitism at the American Psychological Association is not isolated,” the organization stated. “It is embedded in its ranks and in its leadership.”

The ADL stated that it and other Jewish organizations “publicly and privately told APA leadership exactly what needed to change, and it failed to act” for more than a year.

“When a healing profession treats one group’s pain with such indifference, Jewish patients are right to wonder whether they will be met with compassion or with contempt,” ADL stated.

Health Congress
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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