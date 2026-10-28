Suspected terrorist killed outside Israeli embassy in Serbia

Serbian police neutralized a terrorist who had attempted to stage an attack on Tuesday night near the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said on Wednesday.

“Local police neutralized the attacker and there were no casualties among the employees of the mission, which was closed at that time of night. The matter is under investigation by the relevant authorities,” a spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry told JNS.

Local media in Serbia quoted the country’s interior minister, Ivica Dačić, as saying that police had killed a suspected Islamic State terrorist after he stabbed and lightly wounded a local officer who was guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade.

“A minor, so far unidentified … shouting ‘Allahu Akbar,’ attacked the member of Gendarmerie and attacked him with two knives,” Serbia’s Radio 021 quoted Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dačić as saying in a statement. He added that the police officer, who was lightly wounded, “liquidated” the assailant in “self-defense.”

The Associated Press quoted Dačić as saying that police were treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

Security officials raised the terror threat to the highest level in Serbia and police presence has been boosted at key locations in Serbia, the report also said.

“Given that the terrorist attack took place on our territory, as the Minister of Internal Affairs responsible for this, I have raised the level of the terrorist threat to the highest possible level; namely to the red level,” Dačić said, according to AP.