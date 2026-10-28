More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Suspected terrorist killed outside Israeli embassy in Serbia

Belgrade police killed the minor, who was armed with two knives and was tied to the Islamic State, the Serbian Interior Ministry said.

Canaan Lidor
Police units stand guard in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia on Oct. 5, 2025. Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images.
Police units stand guard in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia on Oct. 5, 2025. Photo by Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images.
(Oct. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Serbian police neutralized a terrorist who had attempted to stage an attack on Tuesday night near the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said on Wednesday.

“Local police neutralized the attacker and there were no casualties among the employees of the mission, which was closed at that time of night. The matter is under investigation by the relevant authorities,” a spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry told JNS.

Local media in Serbia quoted the country’s interior minister, Ivica Dačić, as saying that police had killed a suspected Islamic State terrorist after he stabbed and lightly wounded a local officer who was guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade.

“A minor, so far unidentified … shouting ‘Allahu Akbar,’ attacked the member of Gendarmerie and attacked him with two knives,” Serbia’s Radio 021 quoted Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dačić as saying in a statement. He added that the police officer, who was lightly wounded, “liquidated” the assailant in “self-defense.”

The Associated Press quoted Dačić as saying that police were treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

Security officials raised the terror threat to the highest level in Serbia and police presence has been boosted at key locations in Serbia, the report also said.

“Given that the terrorist attack took place on our territory, as the Minister of Internal Affairs responsible for this, I have raised the level of the terrorist threat to the highest possible level; namely to the red level,” Dačić said, according to AP.

Terrorism Eastern Europe
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump Netanyahu
U.S. News
Trump says his endorsement helped turn tide for Netanyahu
October 28, 2026 04:07 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud Party’s election headquarters at Binyanei HaUma in Jerusalem, following the publication of the initial exit polls of Israeli election, early on Oct. 28, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: ‘Likud is the largest party in Israel’
Israel’s longest-serving prime minister said that the Knesset must form “a strong national right-wing government.”
October 28, 2026 02:38 AM
JNS Staff
France's President Emmanuel Macron walks with the Mayor of Trappes, Ali Rabeh (left), as he arrives for a meeting at the town hall following a shooting near Paris on Oct. 23, 2026. Photo by Hannah McKay/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Macron clarifies statement apparently denying history of attacks on French Jews, Christians
Jewish leaders and political rivals had criticized the president for calling the Trappes shooting France’s first terrorist attack targeting citizens over religion.
Oct. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Michael Novakhov
U.S. News
NY state Assembly member draws on Soviet childhood to fight Jew-hatred
“I never thought that in America, in the 21st century, a kid would experience something that I experienced in the Soviet Union in the ’80s,” Michael Novakhov told JNS.
Oct. 26, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Breaking News
05:21
‘No one should hide their identity,’ Letitia James tells JNS
05:00
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.68% as vote count passes 4 million
04:10
Serbian police kill suspected terrorist near Israeli Embassy
04:04
Netanyahu’s Likud at 21.05% with nearly 3.8 million votes counted
03:47
Trump says his endorsement helped turn tide for Netanyahu
03:27
IDF kills three Hamas terrorists in Gaza, including Oct. 7 kidnapper
03:19
With 3.4 million votes counted, Netanyahu’s Likud at 21.45%, Yashar at 16.24%
03:09
IDF voter turnout reaches 79.9%
02:43
Trump: US pursuing ‘even greater victory’ against Iran
02:12
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.68% with nearly 3 million votes counted
02:05
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.66%, Yashar at 16.86% with 2.85 million votes counted
01:45
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.81% with 2.8 million votes counted
00:59
Bennett, Lapid celebrate, though Israeli election results still unclear
23:58
Likud at 21.70%, Yashar at 15.72%, with 2,132,650 votes counted
23:18
Likud at 22.02%, Yashar at 15.46%, with about 1.775 million votes counted
22:53
1.6 million votes counted, Likud at 22.24%
22:20
With 1.2 million votes counted, Likud at 23.36%
22:08
Netanyahu’s Likud at 24.13% with more than 950,000 votes counted
21:36
Slight drop, to 25.34%, for Likud with 632,505 votes counted
21:28
‘Likud is the largest party in Israel,’ Netanyahu tells supporters
20:47
With almost 325,000 votes counted, Likud leads with 27.75%
19:11
14,433 votes now counted, Likud at 26.5%
18:34
In first Israeli election results, Netanyahu’s Likud leads with 27%
18:10
“A value shared and cherished in America,” AIPAC says
18:04
‘A successful Election Day,’ Jewish Federation says
18:02
‘Israel’s vibrant democracy’ on display, Conference of Presidents leaders say
18:00
Israeli elections show it’s only democracy in region, Jewish congressman says
17:57
Israeli voter turnout hits 77.7% at close of Election Day, highest since 1999
17:42
No major incidents reported on Israeli election day, police say
17:28
Eisenkot claims victory in exit polls, vows to replace Netanyahu
17:24
FM Gideon Sa’ar: Likud is ‘the biggest party in Israel’
16:48
Israel’s Central Elections Committee says all suspected voting irregularity cases closed
16:05
Polls close as Israel’s Election Day comes to an end
16:00
Israeli election: Exit polls
15:25
Israeli voter turnout hits 74.3% two hours before polls close
15:12
Israel eases rules on disqualifying election ballots
14:50
Israel Prison Service: 88.7% of inmates voted in Knesset election
14:25
Israel’s Central Elections Committee rejects request to extend voting hours
14:23
Netherlands to boycott Eurovision 2027 over Israel’s participation
13:57
Jewish groups mark eight years since Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh
13:28
Central Elections Committee to discuss request to extend voting hours
13:16
Two-thirds of Israeli voters cast ballots by 6 p.m.
12:42
IDF voter turnout reaches 68% by 5 p.m.
12:26
Otzma Yehudit, Shas back Likud bid to extend voting hours past 10 p.m.
11:44
Netanyahu’s Likud seeks extension of voting hours
11:38
CENTCOM rejects IRGC navy commander’s claim US abandoned Hormuz
11:18
Israeli voter turnout hits 55.7% by 4 p.m.
11:15
IDF destroys monument honoring terrorists in Samaria
10:54
Mayor of Ben-Gurion’s Polish hometown adopts IHRA antisemitism definition
10:34
Code Pink’s Medea Benjamin tied to Iran-linked intelligence operatives, report says
More Updates
JNS TV
Israelis cast their ballots at a polling station in Ashdod, during Election Day in Israel, October 27, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/FLASH90 *** Local Caption *** ÷ìôé äöáòä ãîå÷øèéä ìäöáéò àùãåã áçéøåú
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Israel’s Election: How a Government Is Formed
October 27, 2026 07:00 AM
Meira K
COLUMNS
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Abraham, the first
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Israel’s election is a geopolitical vote
Fiamma Nirenstein