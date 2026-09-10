J Street to spend $3 million against congressional candidates it calls ‘AIPAC-backed MAGA extremists’

The lobby J Street, which has said it is “persuaded” that Israel is committing “genocide,” said on Wednesday that its Action Fund Super PAC plans to spend $3 million and, for the first time, to go “on offense against AIPAC-backed incumbents in a significant number of competitive congressional races.”

The lobby called those whom it plans to target “AIPAC-backed MAGA extremists.”

It plans to sponsor ads against Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) in the Georgia Senate race and to target Reps. Max Miller (R-Ohio), Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.), Ryan Mackenzie (R-Pa.) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) in House races.

“J Street Action Fund’s investment in these targeted races represents the views of a majority of Jewish Americans, who understand that we need to preserve American democracy and fight xenophobia in all its forms to keep our communities safe,” Tali deGroot, J Street’s vice president of political and digital strategy, stated.

One of four Jewish House Republicans, Miller is particularly vulnerable as he faces allegations of domestic violence.

J Street is targeting others for backing U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, supporting the Iran war, links to antisemitic rhetoric and other reasons.

The spend is the group’s largest Super PAC investment in its history. J Street said that it set a record this cycle with $7 million overall in support for congressional candidates.