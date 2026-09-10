More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Al-Sharaa is unifying Syria, but is he uniting Syrians?

The Kurds are moving toward Damascus while parts of the Druze community are moving away from it.

Eyal Dror
al-Sharaa UN
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visits U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 24, 2025. Photo by Liri Agami/Flash90.
Eyal Dror
Eyal Dror Eyal Dror
Lt. Col. (res.) Eyal Dror lives with his family in Kibbutz Dafna, a northern Israeli border community near Lebanon. He has served in the Israel Defense Forces for more than 30 years and is an active reserve officer in the Golan Division. He previously founded and commanded “Operation Good Neighbor” on the Israeli-Syrian border. Author of Embracing the Enemy: The Inside Story of Israel’s Secret Humanitarian Mission to Rescue Syrian Civilians From Civil War, he lectures in Israel and abroad on security, the Middle East, humanitarian aid, leadership and communal resilience.
(Sept. 10, 2026 / JNS)

In the span of a single week, Syria witnessed two developments pointing in opposite directions.

In the northeast, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led force that for years served as Washington’s principal local partner against ISIS, announced its dissolution and integration into the Syrian military. Days later, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa appointed SDF commander Mazloum Abdi as a presidential adviser. Hundreds of miles to the south, in the Druze-majority province of Sweida, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, one of Syria’s most prominent Druze spiritual leaders, moved in almost the opposite direction, describing the Druze as “an integral part of the State of Israel.”

Together, these developments tell one of the most important stories about the new Syria. The question facing al-Sharaa is no longer simply whether he can restore Damascus’s authority over most of the country. The more difficult question is whether he can build a state that Kurds, Druze and other minorities can regard as their own.

The dissolution of the SDF represents a significant achievement. For years, it controlled large parts of northern and eastern Syria, maintained a substantial military force, administered civilian institutions and benefited from American protection. After the fall of the Assad regime, Kurdish de facto autonomy remained one of the main obstacles to restoring Damascus’s authority over the whole country. Military pressure, territorial losses and a changing regional environment sharply reduced the Kurds’ room for maneuver. Now, from al-Sharaa’s perspective, the result is clear: An independent armed force that could have remained a parallel army within the state has ceased to exist.

But dismantling an armed force is not the same as building a state.

Al-Sharaa has taken steps to show the Kurds that integration does not require erasing their identity. The Kurdish language has been recognized as a national language. Nowruz, the Kurdish New Year, has been declared a national holiday. Longstanding citizenship issues have been addressed. Abdi’s appointment signals a willingness to bring Kurdish leadership into the political system.

These are important steps, but declarations and symbolic gestures are not enough. The real test is how Syria’s institutions will function: who holds power, whether Kurds receive meaningful representation and whether they can preserve their identity without the state treating it as a threat.

That question carries particular weight because of al-Sharaa’s past. The man asking Syria’s minorities to trust the state he is building emerged not from a tradition of political pluralism but from the jihadist movement. He led an armed Islamist organization for years before gradually adopting the language of statecraft, inclusion and minority protection.

That transformation may be genuine. Leaders can change when they move from insurgency to government. But another possibility cannot be dismissed: That his current moderation is primarily strategic, intended to stabilize Syria; secure international legitimacy and investment; and reduce internal resistance while the central government consolidates its power.

A state becomes cohesive when its citizens do not believe they need outside protection from the state.

It is too early to know whether al-Sharaa’s transformation is genuine. That is precisely why he should be judged by actions, institutions and rules rather than speeches. The critical question is not only how he treats minorities while he needs their cooperation and international support, but how he treats them when he is strong enough to need them less. The difference between integration and submission will be determined by how the Syrian state behaves when power is firmly in its hands.

That is why al-Sharaa should be concerned about Sweida. While the Kurds are moving, at least institutionally, toward Damascus, parts of the Druze community are moving in the opposite direction. Following the killings in Sweida, including extrajudicial executions of Druze civilians that Amnesty International attributed to government and government-affiliated forces, a deep crisis of confidence has developed between parts of the Druze community and Damascus. Al-Hijri had already called for Sweida’s independence. His latest description of the Druze as an integral part of Israel goes considerably further.

This does not mean Syria’s Druze want to become Israelis. Al-Hijri’s remarks have generated opposition among Druze who reject the idea. The community is not monolithic, and its leaders hold differing views of Damascus, Israel and Syria’s future. That disagreement is itself revealing. Many Druze are not searching for another country. They are searching for a Syria in which they can remain Druze while also being secure and equal Syrian citizens.

A country does not become unified simply because every armed force ultimately answers to the capital. Sovereignty is not measured solely by checkpoints, border crossings or flags above government buildings. A state becomes truly cohesive when its citizens no longer believe they need an outside power to protect them from the state itself.

The Kurds and Druze therefore present al-Sharaa with mirror images. For years, the United States was the principal guarantor of Kurdish security and de facto autonomy. Al-Sharaa now has an opportunity to prove that the Syrian state can replace the need for outside protection through representation and security rather than coercion. In Sweida, the opposite process is unfolding. As parts of the Druze community have lost confidence in Damascus, Israel has become more important as a potential source of protection.

This is the paradox al-Sharaa must resolve. Rebuilding Syria requires a strong central government. After more than a decade of civil war, militias and foreign intervention, no stable state can emerge if every community maintains its own armed force and foreign patron. But if centralized authority is built through coercion, exclusion or fear, the stronger Damascus becomes, the more minorities may look beyond it for protection.

In a previous article, I asked what kind of army al-Sharaa is building. Behind that question lies an even larger one: What kind of state will that army serve, and how many Syrians will believe that state belongs to them as well?

For years, Syria has been measured through maps: who controls Idlib, who holds Sweida and who governs east of the Euphrates. Al-Sharaa is now closer than any Syrian leader since the beginning of the civil war to bringing most of that map under one government. That achievement should not be underestimated. But a map painted in one color is not necessarily a unified country.

The Kurds show what integration might achieve; the Druze show what happens when a minority no longer trusts the state to protect it.

That test is not al-Sharaa’s alone. It also belongs to governments deciding how much legitimacy, investment and diplomatic engagement the new Syria should receive. Government and government-affiliated forces have already been implicated in grave abuses against minorities, while uniformed Syrian soldiers have been filmed threatening Jews. International legitimacy should therefore be conditional. If Damascus coerces minorities, tolerates sectarian or antisemitic incitement within its security forces or fails to prevent or punish mass abuses by forces operating under state authority, there should be consequences such as diplomatic condemnation and targeted sanctions to the suspension of political and economic benefits. Where civilians face imminent large-scale violence, even the possibility of force cannot be ruled out. The world should not wait for another massacre to decide whether al-Sharaa’s moderation is real.

Al-Sharaa may yet prove that Syria’s reunification can become genuine national integration. But the burden of proof is on him. If the Syrian state again becomes a threat to the minorities it claims to govern, the world should not merely reassess al-Sharaa’s intentions. It should exact a price.

Syria Middle East Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Unite Against Terror
U.S. News
Anti-dem socialists rally in Manhattan draws about 300
“We’re here to ensure that another 9/11 never happens again, and we’re not afraid to address that the reason 9/11 happened was because of radical Islamic terrorism,” Jayne Zirkle of Lawfare Project told JNS.
September 9, 2026 04:51 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen, Rebecca Szlechter
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres attends an SCO+ meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Pool via AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon campaign
The Israeli military pushed back against charges from the U.N. chief regarding strikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds north of the border.
September 10, 2026 03:33 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS Staff
The British consulate in Jerusalem, Aug. 16, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel gives British Consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
U.K. officials attached to missions in Kiryat Gat and Ramallah were told to halt their operations immediately, an Israeli source told JNS.
Sept. 9, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
An Israeli military vehicle operates in the village of Taybeh in Southern Lebanon, near the Lebanon-Israel border, July 22, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Last all-Christian village under Palestinian Authority calls on US citizens, permanent residents to prep for lawsuit
The Taybeh municipality said it was filing a civil case in the United States seeking damages in relation to so-called settler violence.
Sept. 8, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Sa’ar thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of Israel
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
02:23
‘We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,’ Trump tells Republican convention
02:09
Trump: I’ll speak to Israel about sanctions on Judea, Samaria towns
01:41
Trump vows ‘a lot more’ strikes on Iranian tankers
01:37
‘We will defeat Iran,’ Netanyahu vows from Hermon peak
01:21
Trump: Iran war will end ‘immediately after the election’
01:05
More than 5,000 sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
00:07
Israel Police to deploy thousands of officers nationwide for High Holidays
23:06
Israeli Defense Ministry launches ’40 Points Plan’ for eastern border
15:57
‘Of course’ Mamdani should attend 9/11 commemoration, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin says
15:31
Brandeis University to open center for Jewish life named for Robert Kraft
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
13:55
More police at synagogues, yeshivas for High Holidays, NYPD says
13:24
Eight Muslim countries praise UK sanctions on Judea, Samaria
13:16
UN nuclear watchdog reports Iran to Security Council for first time in 20 years
12:01
British PM defends ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, says UK must ‘always stand with the underdog’
09:14
British opposition leader: Labour put politics before UK interests
08:53
Herzog visits IDF canine unit ahead of Rosh Hashanah
08:23
Israel Police launches first ‘Special in Uniform’ volunteer program
08:03
Israel launches initiative against ostracism and bullying in schools
07:42
Israel advances planning for 1,000-plus homes in Judea and Samaria
07:30
Israel opens first resident embassy in Slovenia
07:22
Israeli FM discusses Judea, Samaria goods ban with Canadian Conservative deputy leader
06:51
IDF detains PA police officers who assaulted Israeli
06:33
US ambassador to France honors Jews deported during Holocaust
06:13
US, Israeli envoys meet in Greece to strengthen ‘excellent cooperation’
06:07
CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of hits on US Navy destroyers
05:58
US embassy in Yemen: Houthis must bear consequences of aggression
05:51
Herzog’s Voice of the People opens applications for global Jewish leadership program
05:43
Israel accuses UN of UNRWA ‘cover-up’ after US watchdog finds probe deficiencies
05:32
US Air Force officer shot down over Iran to recount 50-hour ordeal
05:12
IDF chief to wounded troops: ‘We are with you every step of the way’
04:54
Miliband: Israeli response to Judea, Samaria trade ban ‘damaging’
04:51
Israel deploys world’s longest earthquake-detector cable in Dead Sea
04:31
Israeli para taekwondo athlete Omer Barel wins Swiss Open silver
04:11
Netanyahu orders defamation suit against ‘Haaretz’ over UAE warning report
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Nirit Shalev-Khalifa and Dina Grossman from Jerusalem's Yad Ben-Zvi Institute scour a Gaza border community following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Photo by Sarit Uzieli.
JNS TV / The Quad
Gazan activist condemns Hamas and exposes the Western left
September 9, 2026 06:56 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
A Rosh Hashanah message for Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo and friends
Yisrael Medad
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Thanks to Mamdani and Piker, the 9/11 anniversary remains especially relevant
Jonathan S. Tobin