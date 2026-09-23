Massachusetts man gets almost 10 years for threats to kill Jewish congressman, his children

Edwin Guerrero, of Massachusetts was sentenced to nine years and 11 months for threatening to kill Randy Fine (R-Fla.) and his family, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old made antisemitic social media posts and threats between Aug. 10 and 15, 2025. Fine is Jewish and is outspoken about antisemitism and wears a kippah. At the time, he was a member of the Florida state House.

The posts referred, in part, to Fine being “scared of getting your brains blown in,” and “don’t worry, your two, little precious Jewish boys will suffer the same fate,” the department said .

Investigators tracked the posts to a Spanish IP address, which they associated with Guerrero. After the latter returned to the United States, he admitted to law enforcement that he sent the messages.

His phone search history also contained antisemitic and anti-Israel content, including, “Israel should burn in hell.”

“I never thought my sons would be the victims of a violent federal felony,” Fine stated. “On Aug. 14, 2024, we sent David to his first day of junior high. We planned to celebrate as a family when he came home.”

“Instead, he arrived that afternoon to a swarm of police to protect him from a Muslim terrorist, who said that this ‘precious Jewish boy’ would have his ‘brains blown in,’” Fine stated.

“Threats against any elected official are unacceptable,” he said. “Threaten violence against an elected official in Florida or their family, and your life as you know it is over.”

Guerrero, whose faith the Justice Department didn’t identify, also faces a $15,000 fine.

“Threats of intimidation or harm against public officials or anyone for their political or religious beliefs will not be tolerated,” stated Gregory Kehoe, U.S. attorney for the middle district of Florida. “We will take such acts seriously and prosecute these offenders to the fullest extent of the law.”