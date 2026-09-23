More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Shareholders sue ‘NY Times’ for records about editorial standards, including about Israel coverage

“For Jewish and pro-Israel readers, the stakes run far past a balance sheet,” Mark Goldfeder, of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, told JNS.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
“The New York Times”
“The New York Times” building in Midtown Manhattan. Photo by Carin M. Smilk.
(Sept. 23, 2026 / JNS)

Shareholders sued the New York Times Company on Wednesday to obtain internal records that could show if its board oversees the paper’s editorial standards, citing alleged failures in Israel coverage and an employee’s complaints about anti-Israel bias.

“The Times tells investors that its business depends on its credibility, then refuses to show a single document proving anyone on its board protects it,” Mark Goldfeder, an attorney for the shareholders and CEO of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, told JNS. “This case will be decided on charters, agendas and reporting lines, not on anyone’s opinion of the coverage.”

“But for Jewish and pro-Israel readers, the stakes run far past a balance sheet,” he said.

The Florida State Board of Administrators, acting for the state’s retirement fund, and the National Center for Public Policy Research allege that a longtime newsroom employee reported concerns about standards on at least 15 occasions beginning in 2019.

When she complained about widespread anti-Israel bias, a human resources representative told her that “if you don’t like our values here, maybe you should go find a place whose values align with yours,” according to the complaint.

The filing also alleges that the Times rehired Gaza freelancer Soliman Hijjy shortly after Oct. 7, despite social media posts praising Adolf Hitler that had previously come to light.

According to the complaint, a manager acknowledged in a recorded conversation that Hijjy’s posts “don’t in any way meet our standards.” The Times said at the time that it had addressed the posts and that the freelancer “has maintained high journalistic standards.”

The shareholders also cited the paper’s July 2025 front-page photograph of a malnourished child in Gaza. Its caption said he “was born healthy but was recently diagnosed with severe malnutrition,” while a Getty Images caption two days earlier reported that doctors had identified preexisting conditions.

The Times later revised its article to include those preexisting conditions. The petition seeks records that could establish when its photo editors learned about the context.

“When the paper of record pins a hospital strike on Israel on Hamas’s word, puts a ‘born healthy’ child on the front page whose diagnosis was sitting on a wire service two days earlier, and then only corrects six days late or never, that shapes how Israel is judged and how Jews are treated,” Goldfeder told JNS.

Charlie Stadtlander, executive director of media relations and communications for the Times, told JNS that “this lawsuit has no merit and was brought for an improper purpose,”

“Although it is positioned as a corporate governance petition to inspect the company’s books and records, it is a transparent attempt to exert agenda-driven pressure against an independent media organization, level false allegations of bias and chill journalism protected by the First Amendment,” he told JNS. “We will defend against the suit vigorously.”

The lawsuit comes after shareholders demanded in May that the company turn over documents tied to its publication of a New York Times opinion piece by Nicholas Kristof that accused Israeli authorities of training dogs to sexually assault Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

According to the petition, the Times refused the May records request, calling the concerns “transparently pretextual and made in bad faith.”

Media Legal Affairs
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump Mamdani
U.S. News
Trump making ‘serious, dangerous’ error embracing Mamdani, Jewish leader says
The U.S. president has praised “bad actors,” Morton Klein told JNS, “apparently wrongly believing it will moderate their actions. Instead, it mainstreams their actions.”
September 23, 2026 02:16 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Yechiel Leiter
Israel News
Israeli ambassador to Washington says doctors ‘fighting to save life’ of son after ramming attack
“Neria needs a miracle,” Yechiel Leiter wrote of his son, who was seriously injured in a car ramming attack on Wednesday.
September 23, 2026 01:37 PM
Andrew Bernard
Guterres UNGA
World News
UN head opens General Assembly accusing Israel of ‘bulldozing’ road to peace, ‘specter of ethnic cleansing’
António Guterres said there’s an “onslaught” on Gazans “with a scale of killing and destruction unlike anything I have witnessed in all my years as secretary-general.”
Sept. 22, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz attends a memorial ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, at the National Hall of Remembrance at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Katz: Gaza City to be ‘evacuated’ if Hamas kidnaps Israeli soldier or civilian
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the warning comes on the back of “various intelligence reports.”
Sept. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:25
Art Institute of Chicago returns painting seized by the Nazis
13:59
Nazi swastika found on Chicago-area playground in heavily Jewish area
13:37
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for sex crimes
13:06
US says it has given Lebanon over $800 million in military aid since 2020
12:42
Son of Israeli ambassador in Washington reportedly named as hospitalized soldier wounded in terror attack
12:36
Kaploun thanks UK for foiling terror plot against Jews on Yom Kippur
12:21
Shareholders sue ‘NY Times’ for anti-Israel bias, former staffer alleges inaction on Jew-hatred
12:00
El-Sayed reportedly called on Muslim Brotherhood to ‘purge” media, police in 2012
10:23
Israeli forces ‘neutralize’ terrorist, who attacked Samaria checkpoint, ‘severely wounded’ IDF soldier
09:03
Knesset Finance Committee approves nearly $5 billion for defense
08:59
Israeli forces seize M-16, combat equipment in raid near Jerusalem
08:48
Cargo vessel struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
08:23
IDF probes car ramming in South Hebron Hills
08:06
‘Terror will not deter us’: 12 families move into new Samaria community
07:42
Two Palestinians indicted over alleged plot to assassinate Ben-Gvir with explosive drone
07:35
Elections panel disqualifies Cassif, Abu Shehadeh from running for Knesset
07:12
Chikli to Carney: Fund Canadian police before Palestinian police training
06:55
Israel Police arrest Palestinian man over alleged online terror incitement
06:33
Ben-Gvir to demand Defense Ministry, Justice Ministry for Gotliv
06:13
Milei: Support for Jewish people is commitment ‘until last day of my life’
05:54
Netanyahu sets five-year goal for Israel to become world’s third AI power
05:33
Undercover Border Police nab Fatah terrorist in Samaria
05:12
IDF strike eliminates Hamas finance chief in Khan Yunis
05:02
Former hostage: Hamas left me to die while IDF warned my captor’s mother
04:43
Only nine of 1,000 candidates complete training for Israel’s National Counterterrorism Unit
04:22
Judea and Samaria leader demands Macron apologize to terror victims’ families
04:01
Israeli FM: Austria’s president ‘should be ashamed’ over anti-Israel remarks
03:42
Israel tells Jordan’s king: ‘Tell us more about international law’
03:20
Israeli Bedouin, 19, indicted for terror incitement
03:01
Israel arrests two in Jordan Valley for ‘suspicious movement’ near border
02:42
Lapid slams UN chief: You ‘looked the other way’ when Jews couldn’t be blamed
02:24
‘Extraordinary progress’ made in Gaza over past year, Board of Peace says
02:03
Netanyahu calls family of Binyamin terror victim Netanel Shukrun
01:44
Huckabee: No peace until Palestinian Authority ends ‘pay-for-slay’
01:23
Macron’s denial Hamas operates in Judea, Samaria ‘grotesque,’ Netanyahu says
01:13
US, Iran hold mediated talks on sidelines of UN General Assembly
00:07
Save a Child’s Heart treats 9,000th patient
23:06
RTVE chief seeks to keep Spain out of Eurovision over Israel’s participation
15:08
US has redirected 110 vessels since start of Hormuz blockade, CENTCOM says
14:50
‘Deep spiritual bonds’ unite Jews, Christians, say US Catholic Bishops in Yom Kippur message
14:31
US talked to Iran on Tuesday, Trump says
14:13
French Holocaust denier gets 8 months for saying gas chambers didn’t exist
13:49
Israeli military says 14 civilians detained after entering Syria
13:22
Decry Chinese support for Iran regime, 13 military vets in Congress tell Trump
12:59
‘Evil group,’ Trump says of ICC, calls on UN member nations to quit court
12:26
UK says it will defend Saudi Arabia amid renewed Houthi attacks
12:01
US gave Iran ‘every chance for deal’ before striking, Trump says at UN
11:57
Colombia tells UN it’s pulling out of International Court of Justice case against Israel
11:47
Trump tells UNGA that Iran will make deal after US midterms
10:18
‘Honored’ to stand with Orthodox Jew trying to host ‘informal prayer group’ in his Ohio home, Arizona congressman says
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Yishai Fleisher: Oct. 7 changed Israel’s political right
September 22, 2026 06:23 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Opinion
The Mossad, the CIA and the day Tehran starts to fall
Erfan Fard
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Bear of hate and Jews on the ‘Dark Side’
Yisrael Medad