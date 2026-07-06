Michigan Senate primary narrows after Democratic candidate exits

Mallory McMorrow, a Michigan state senator, suspended her campaign for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, leaving Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), a supporter of Israel, and Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive former public health official who has sharply criticized the Jewish state, in a two-way primary.

McMorrow’s exit eliminates a moderate contender from the race for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.). The Aug. 4 Democratic primary winner will face former Rep. Mike Rogers, the likely Republican nominee, in one of the Democrats’ top opportunities to regain control of the Senate.

“I may be suspending this campaign, but I am not leaving the fight,” McMorrow wrote . “So here’s what we do next. Every day through Nov. 3. We win this Senate seat and send Mike Rogers back to Florida for good. Whoever wins this primary on Aug. 4 will have my full support.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is among the Democratic leaders backing Stevens, while frequent critics of Israel, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), have endorsed El-Sayed.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s super PAC, the United Democracy Project, has spent more than $10 million to boost Stevens and oppose El-Sayed, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

El-Sayed refused during a CNN interview to affirm Israel’s right to exist, has accused the Jewish state of committing genocide and has described both Israel and Hamas as “ evil .” He has also campaigned with far-left streamer Hasan Piker, who has called the Israel Defense Forces a “Nazi army” and Orthodox Jews “inbred.”

Both remaining Democratic candidates quickly appealed to McMorrow’s supporters.

Stevens thanked the state senator “for taking on the tough fights and making Michigan proud each and every day.”

“To Mallory’s supporters, and anybody still deciding who to support in this race—we’d be honored to have you on our team,” Stevens stated. “It’s never been more critical that we beat Mike Rogers, win this seat in November and take back control of the Senate.”

El-Sayed also praised McMorrow, saying she had shown “what it looks like to fight back against a politics that rigs the system against too many of us.”