Israel, US see eye to eye ‘on just about everything,’ Netanyahu says ahead of White House visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he hoped an upcoming meeting in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump will help advance peace efforts with Lebanon and expand the Abraham Accords.

In his second Fox News interview in 24 hours, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel and the United States “see eye to eye on just about everything.”

He told “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade that Jerusalem remained Washington’s closest ally in the region and that he and Trump had “a way of ironing out our differences as allies who respect each other.”

Speaking ahead of Trump’s departure for the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, the Israeli leader urged Washington not to provide advanced fighter jets or engines to Turkey, saying that doing so would undermine both America’s and the Jewish state’s military edge in the region.

The premier accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of calling for Israel’s destruction and cited Ankara’s hostility toward Cyprus and Greece.

“I don’t think they should be given F-35s or the engines for their fighter jets, because that’ll upset the power balance in the Middle East,” he said.

Turning to Iran, Netanyahu said the joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign against the Islamic Republic “weakened it substantially, and that opens up the path for some other peace deals.”

Netanyahu concluded by praising the United States as “a tremendous force for good” and congratulated Americans on the occasion of the country’s 250th anniversary, saying that without the U.S., “there won’t be any democracy in the world and there won’t be any freedom in the world.”