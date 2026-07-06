More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel, US see eye to eye ‘on just about everything,’ Netanyahu says ahead of White House visit

The prime minister said he and Trump have “a way of ironing out our differences as allies who respect each other.”

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, June 15, 2026. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/POOL.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at his office in Jerusalem, June 15, 2026. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/POOL.
(July 6, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he hoped an upcoming meeting in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump will help advance peace efforts with Lebanon and expand the Abraham Accords.

In his second Fox News interview in 24 hours, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel and the United States “see eye to eye on just about everything.”

He told “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade that Jerusalem remained Washington’s closest ally in the region and that he and Trump had “a way of ironing out our differences as allies who respect each other.”

Speaking ahead of Trump’s departure for the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, the Israeli leader urged Washington not to provide advanced fighter jets or engines to Turkey, saying that doing so would undermine both America’s and the Jewish state’s military edge in the region.

The premier accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of calling for Israel’s destruction and cited Ankara’s hostility toward Cyprus and Greece.

“I don’t think they should be given F-35s or the engines for their fighter jets, because that’ll upset the power balance in the Middle East,” he said.

Turning to Iran, Netanyahu said the joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign against the Islamic Republic “weakened it substantially, and that opens up the path for some other peace deals.”

Netanyahu concluded by praising the United States as “a tremendous force for good” and congratulated Americans on the occasion of the country’s 250th anniversary, saying that without the U.S., “there won’t be any democracy in the world and there won’t be any freedom in the world.”

U.S.-Israel Relations
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Adam Dabedoub, 23, an Icelandic volunteer whose father is Muslim and whose mother is Christian, at the 35th Krakow Jewish Festival in Krakow, Poland, July 2026. Credit: Krakow Jewish Festival.
World News
An unlikely volunteer finds a home at Europe’s largest Jewish festival
An Icelander with a Muslim father and Christian mother says volunteering at the Krakow Jewish Festival has deepened his understanding of Jewish culture and challenged stereotypes.
July 6, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Swimmers participate in an open-water event in memory of Capt. Eden Nimri, a former Israeli national youth swimmer who was killed while defending fellow soldiers at the Nahal Oz IDF outpost during the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, July 5, 2026. Credit: Maccabiah.
Maccabiah 2026
Maccabiah honors fallen athletes through sport and remembrance
Maccabiah Israel Chairman Asaf Goren tells JNS that memorial swims, commemorative pins and even favorite foods are helping athletes remember 18 fallen members of the Maccabi family.
July 6, 2026
Howard Blas
FBI
U.S. News
Jews 525% likelier hate-crime targets in first half of 2026 than population share suggests, per FBI data
Jews have been targets of about 15% of religion-based hate crimes since Jan. 1, compared to 2% each for Sikhs and Muslims, and 1% for Arabs.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, left, shakes hands with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, July 6, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem / GPO.
Israel News
Sa’ar says Turkish FM’s remarks a ‘clear call for genocide’
Israel’s foreign minister warns that Hakan Fidan’s rhetoric framing Israel as a burden echoes history.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
A masked member of Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes five terrorists in northern Gaza
At least one of the gunmen, a member of Hamas’s Nukhba Force commandos, was killed.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Ismail Thawabta, head of Hamas's "government" media office (right) and Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem speak at a press conference outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, July 6, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel urges WHO to condemn Hamas over press conference at Gaza hospital
The terrorist group held the media event outside the emergency room at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
A shepherd tends to a flock of sheep and goats in the Judean Desert, April 16, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Are Iranian drones the next threat in Judea and Samaria?
July 6, 2026 04:48 AM
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
God bless America
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The fateful question for Diaspora Jews
Melanie Phillips