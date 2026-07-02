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AOC endorses candidate who called Israel ‘evil’ in Michigan Democratic Senate primary

The progressive lawmaker joined Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Pramila Jayapal in endorsing Abdul El-Sayed, who has accused Israel of “genocide.”

Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate for senator in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University, Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate for senator in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University, Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsed Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary on Thursday, adding her support to a growing list of anti-Israel progressive backers that includes Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

El-Sayed, who has called the Israeli government “evil” and accused Israel of committing “genocide,” has campaigned with Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer who has called the Israel Defense Forces a “Nazi army” and Orthodox Jews “inbred.”

“We are proud to endorse Abdul El-Sayed to be Michigan’s next senator,” Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign wrote. “Abdul is building a winning coalition by putting forward an agenda that speaks directly to working people.”

El-Sayed stated that he is “deeply honored to earn her endorsement.”

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