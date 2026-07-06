More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

An unlikely volunteer finds a home at Europe’s largest Jewish festival

An Icelander with a Muslim father and Christian mother says volunteering at the Krakow Jewish Festival has deepened his understanding of Jewish culture and challenged stereotypes.

Etgar Lefkovits
Adam Dabedoub, 23, an Icelandic volunteer whose father is Muslim and whose mother is Christian, at the 35th Krakow Jewish Festival in Krakow, Poland, July 2026. Credit: Krakow Jewish Festival.
Adam Dabedoub, 23, an Icelandic volunteer whose father is Muslim and whose mother is Christian, at the 35th Krakow Jewish Festival in Krakow, Poland, July 2026. Credit: Krakow Jewish Festival.
(July 6, 2026 / JNS)

KRAKOW, Poland—It is not the profile one might expect of a volunteer at one of Europe’s largest Jewish cultural events.

At 23, Adam Dabedoub is an Icelander from a country often known for its frosty relations with Israel. His father is Muslim and originally from Egypt, while his mother is Christian and Icelandic.

“I knew almost nothing about Jewish culture or heritage,” Dabedoub told JNS while volunteering at the 35th Krakow Jewish Festival alongside more than three dozen young adults from Israel, the United States and across Europe.

His path to the weeklong festival that concluded on July 5 began with a Polish woman he met in Iceland. She had previously volunteered at the annual event and encouraged him to apply.

“I wanted to start a new life and go somewhere to define who I am,” he said.

After moving to Poland with his girlfriend, Dabedoub walked into the festival’s offices for an interview and was immediately accepted for a five-month volunteer position.

“A lot of happenstance led me here,” he said.

Founded nearly four decades ago as a tribute to the lost Jewish culture of Polish Jewry, which was decimated in the Holocaust, the Krakow Jewish Festival has grown into the largest Jewish festival in Europe.

Festival director Robert Gadek said previous editions have also included a small number of Muslim volunteers from Jordan, Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Dabedoub, who trained as a chef, said working alongside volunteers from different backgrounds has broadened his understanding of Jewish life, including Shabbat and Jewish traditions.

“My dad taught me that if you want to get to know people forget where they come and try to give a person a clean slate to avoid biases,” he said.

He said volunteering at a Jewish festival during a period of rising global antisemitism aligns with both his desire to explore the world and the example set by his parents, who both worked in the tourism industry.

“I’m doing what my parents did just with a big safety net,” he said.

Looking back, Dabedoub acknowledged that his journey has been unusual.

“I never thought how eccentric my story is, but I would never trade anything for it,” he said.

Europe Diaspora Jewry
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Swimmers participate in an open-water event in memory of Capt. Eden Nimri, a former Israeli national youth swimmer who was killed while defending fellow soldiers at the Nahal Oz IDF outpost during the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, July 5, 2026. Credit: Maccabiah.
Maccabiah 2026
Maccabiah honors fallen athletes through sport and remembrance
Maccabiah Israel Chairman Asaf Goren tells JNS that memorial swims, commemorative pins and even favorite foods are helping athletes remember 18 fallen members of the Maccabi family.
July 6, 2026
Howard Blas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, June 15, 2026. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/POOL.
Israel News
Israel, US see eye to eye ‘on just about everything,’ Netanyahu says ahead of White House visit
The prime minister said he and Trump have “a way of ironing out our differences as allies who respect each other.”
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
FBI
U.S. News
Jews 525% likelier hate-crime targets in first half of 2026 than population share suggests, per FBI data
Jews have been targets of about 15% of religion-based hate crimes since Jan. 1, compared to 2% each for Sikhs and Muslims, and 1% for Arabs.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, left, shakes hands with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, July 6, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem / GPO.
Israel News
Sa’ar says Turkish FM’s remarks a ‘clear call for genocide’
Israel’s foreign minister warns that Hakan Fidan’s rhetoric framing Israel as a burden echoes history.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
A masked member of Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes five terrorists in northern Gaza
At least one of the gunmen, a member of Hamas’s Nukhba Force commandos, was killed.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Ismail Thawabta, head of Hamas's "government" media office (right) and Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem speak at a press conference outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, July 6, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel urges WHO to condemn Hamas over press conference at Gaza hospital
The terrorist group held the media event outside the emergency room at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
A shepherd tends to a flock of sheep and goats in the Judean Desert, April 16, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Are Iranian drones the next threat in Judea and Samaria?
July 6, 2026 04:48 AM
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The Israel they hate is imaginary
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Doha deal: How Qatar purchased academic prestige
Mitchell Bard