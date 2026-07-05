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Alon Ohel plays ‘Superman’ on USS Nimitz in NYC

The former Hamas hostage joins singer-songwriter John Ondrasik as part of the 250th Independence Day celebrations.

JNS Staff
Former Israeli hostage Alon Ohel at the Muni Expo 2026 conference in Tel Aviv, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Former Hamas hostage Alon Ohel at the Muni Expo 2026 conference in Tel Aviv on June 24, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
(July 5, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli pianist and former Hamas hostage Alon Ohel performed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz on Saturday as part of the United States’ 250th Independence Day celebrations.

Ohel was invited by American singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, known professionally as Five for Fighting, to join him in performing the song “Superman” on the carrier’s flight deck during the central holiday events tied to the International Naval Review 250 in New York City. The USS Nimitz, which has been in service for 51 years and is nearing retirement, is participating in the review marking the U.S. milestone.

Senior U.S. government and military officials attended, including the chief of naval operations and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The performance took place during an official reception before thousands, accompanied by an aerial flyover salute.

Ohel, 25, was abducted by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack at the Supernova music festival and held hostage in the Gaza Strip for two years before being released on Oct. 13, 2025, as part of a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

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