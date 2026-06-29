Minnesota Republicans adopt IHRA definition of Jew-hatred in party platform

The Republican Party of Minnesota has reportedly adopted a platform that endorses the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

The platform, adopted at the party’s May convention in Duluth, reflects language proposed in the platform committee’s 2026 report that states, “We unequivocally condemn antisemitism in all forms, reject any association with antisemitic ideologies or individuals, and define antisemitism in accordance with the working definition set forth by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, as set forth in executive order 13899 on ‘Combating Antisemitism’ and as embraced in the 2023 ‘U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.’”

The finalized party platform document also calls for an education curriculum that promotes “respect for America’s religious and civic heritage” and teaches “the benefits of free market capitalism vs. socialism.” It further says classrooms should display the U.S. flag and recite the Pledge of Allegiance daily and that history classes should include instruction on religion’s role in the nation’s founding, including study of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and other founding documents.

While Minnesota has not adopted the IHRA definition into state law, 39 states have. Wisconsin became the latest state to codify it into law earlier this year, while Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen expanded its use in public education through an executive order signed in May.

In 2024, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) voted against H. Res. 1449, which expressed the House’s support for the IHRA definition. Omar said the measure was “harmful” because it “dangerously conflates legitimate criticism of Israel to antisemitism and further harms our ability to address antisemitism.”

“I condemn antisemitism unequivocally; however, this resolution does nothing to combat antisemitism,” Omar said at the time. “I will continue to stand against any attempt to silence genuine concerns of the Israeli government as antisemitism.”