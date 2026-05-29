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Nebraska governor signs executive order targeting Jew-hatred in state schools

“No student in Nebraska should ever have to hide their faith, their heritage or who they are out of fear,” Jim Pillen said.

May 29, 2026
School Desk, Classroom
Desks in a school classroom. Photo by DeltaWorks/Pixabay.
( May 29, 2026 / JNS )

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, signed an executive order on Friday aimed at combating antisemitism in the state’s public schools, including community colleges and universities.

The order adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism as part of Nebraska’s educational framework and directs schools to incorporate it into student and staff codes of conduct.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lincoln, Pillen said public school districts, community colleges and state universities will be required to submit annual reports to the governor’s office by Sept. 1 detailing antisemitism complaints and incidents, and how they were addressed.

The Nebraska Department of Education will also make supplemental instructional materials on Jewish American history, Israel and the Holocaust publicly available for use by public and private schools.

“Our schools are sanctuaries of learning and safety and respect,” Pillen said. “No student in Nebraska should ever have to hide their faith, their heritage or who they are out of fear.”

The order comes amid a nationwide rise in antisemitic incidents following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Nebraska previously adopted the IHRA definition for use by state agencies investigating discrimination complaints.

David Soffer, director of state engagement at the Combat Antisemitism Movement, commended the move, saying Nebraska “now stands as a national example for effective state-level action to combat antisemitism.”

“Every state should want to ensure that Jewish students, faculty and staff are treated equally,” in accordance with federal civil rights protections, Soffer stated. “Governor Pillen’s executive order today makes that a reality in Nebraska, and we commend him for his leadership.”

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