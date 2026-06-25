NBA’s Sacramento Kings draft Israeli-born Emanuel Sharp

The Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night selected Houston University shooting guard Emanuel Sharp, with the 45th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Sharp is the son of former Maccabi Tel Aviv star Derrick Sharp and was born in Israel. The 22-year-old sharpshooter, who holds Israeli, American and Canadian citizenship, had also played for Israel’s Under-16 national basketball team.

He holds Houston’s all-time record of three pointers with 277, according to ABC10.

His average shot rate for three points stands at 37.2% and has averaged 15.5 points per season.

Sharp started playing college-level basketball for Houston in 2021.