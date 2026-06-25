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NBA’s Sacramento Kings draft Israeli-born Emanuel Sharp

The shooting guard, 22, is the son of legendary Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball star Derrick Sharp.

JNS Staff
Emanuel Sharp of the Houston Cougars looks to shoot the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Paycom Center on March 21, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images.
Emanuel Sharp of the Houston Cougars looks to shoot the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Paycom Center on March 21, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images.
(June 25, 2026 / JNS)

The Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night selected Houston University shooting guard Emanuel Sharp, with the 45th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Sharp is the son of former Maccabi Tel Aviv star Derrick Sharp and was born in Israel. The 22-year-old sharpshooter, who holds Israeli, American and Canadian citizenship, had also played for Israel’s Under-16 national basketball team.

He holds Houston’s all-time record of three pointers with 277, according to ABC10.

His average shot rate for three points stands at 37.2% and has averaged 15.5 points per season.

Sharp started playing college-level basketball for Houston in 2021.

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