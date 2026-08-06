The suicidal significance of the Michigan Democratic primary

The significance of the victory by Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan Democratic primary goes far beyond the particulars of the result. It’s a chilling indicator of the suicidal lurch of progressive politics, which has weaponized anti-Zionism and hatred of Israel to destroy America and the West.

El-Sayed beat the moderate, Israel supporter Haley Stevens, to become the Democratic candidate for Michigan’s Senate seat in the November midterm elections.

He wants a total U.S. military embargo on the “evil” State of Israel, which he believes is guilty of “apartheid” and “genocide” and shouldn’t exist.

He channels ancient anti-Jewish libels of sinister Jewish power and a Jewish thirst for human blood. He taunted his opponent for being massively funded by AIPAC; he said on the cable-TV show “Morning Joe” that the Jewish state was “bloodthirsty” and an “illegal apartheid regime.”

While ostensibly condemning the Hezbollah-inspired terrorist attack in March at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., he effectively justified it by asserting “hurt people hurt people,” meaning that the attack was in response to Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon that reportedly killed members of the attacker’s family.

And his campaign was heavily backed by Hasan Piker, the Turkish-American influencer who praises Hamas, said America had what was coming to it on 9/11 and calls upon his followers to kill capitalists.

People are reeling that such a vicious, extreme and dangerous person as El-Sayed could be a candidate in a Senate race. In their distress, they’re seizing on the fact that, having been said to be on course for a smashing victory, he won the primary only by a slender margin, less than one percentage point.

As a result, many are predicting that the air has left his balloon and that he will lose November’s Senate election to Republican Mike Rogers, a former U.S. representative. They are further consoling themselves that plenty of centrist Democratic Party candidates are up for election—one of whom, Wesley Bell, defeated “Gaza genocide” former representative Cori Bush in Missouri.

This merely reveals the inexhaustible capacity of modern centrists to indulge in fantasies that cushion them from facing up to reality.

The really alarming point is not so much the win by such an appalling character as El-Sayed. It is the endorsement that he’s received from the Democratic Party, backed up, in turn, by growing support among young voters for candidates just like him.

In both America and Britain, a frightening number of young people have no problem with communism or fascism, want and admire “strongmen” leaders, and have been programmed by decades of corrupted education that’s left them ignorant and unable to think for themselves. As a result, they vilify the West—and by extension, Israel—as “colonialist” and unworthy of continued existence.

They have thus been easy pickings for TikTok and social-media influencers, who play on their feelings and inability to distinguish truth from lies to fashion them into a terrifying army against democracy, conscience and reason. So they make common cause with Islamists, linked by their hatred of Israel and Jews, in addition to their common aim of destroying the West.

And in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, progressive politicians have caved to this monstrosity and are refashioning themselves in its image.

El-Sayed’s victory tells us something that’s been obvious for some time in Britain, crystallized in America with the election of the Islamist Mayor Zohran Mamdani in New York City, and can no longer be ignored.

This is that—astoundingly—hatred of Israel and the Jews has become the driver of progressive politics in America, Britain and elsewhere in the West. It’s become an organizing worldview, the prism through which everything is perceived.

Its significance goes far beyond the Middle East or the Jews, about which most people know little and care less. The issue of Israel and “Palestine” is a Trojan horse for the real agenda: the Islamization and destruction of the West through the “red green alliance” between the far-left and the Islamic world.

At a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing examining Muslim Brotherhood networks, a counter-terrorism expert agreed with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that the Brotherhood had partnered with the extreme-left Democratic Socialists of America in a shared hatred of America, Israel, Western civilization, capitalism and democracy.

El-Sayed, who is said not to be a DSA supporter, is an Islamist using the far left to advance the Brotherhood’s agenda of conquering the West for Islam.

According to Fox News, Sayed’s campaign collected more than $115,000 from individuals connected to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates, and formally designated as such in the states of Florida and Texas.

The red-green alliance is not an equal partnership. While both sides want to overthrow the West, the Islamists are a global army backed by trillions of dollars to advance a devastating strategy of democratic entryism and demographic increase, as well as terrorism. They need the left merely to recruit liberals to their anti-Western cause through the linked issues of colonialism, Zionism and “Palestine.”

This is now well-advanced in Britain, where the government dances to an increasingly anti-Israel tune, refuses to ban the Brotherhood and has kowtowed to Islamist demands.

The result is the development of “Gaza first” sectarian politics, the emergence of a Muslim political bloc and dozens of parliamentary constituencies with significant Muslim electorates while British Jews are targeted for systematic insult, threats and physical attack.

Both Britain and America insist on viewing Islam as merely a religion and refuse to acknowledge that it is also a supersessionist global political project. Both countries have accordingly failed to realize that while Muslims may be a minority, their turnout at elections is enormous—vastly greater than that of non-Muslims—and that they vote as a bloc and overwhelmingly support radical Islamist candidates.

As a result, dozens of Muslim candidates across America have won seats as mayors, city council members and state legislators, and many support or are associated with extremists or terrorists.

Regarding only Islamist terrorism as a threat, Americans have failed to grasp how Islamists are also weaponizing civil society against them.

On Middle East Forum, Dexter van Zile points out that in Massachusetts, Beacon Hill lawmakers are trying to establish Muslims as a privileged class. A Senate bill would create a permanent, taxpayer-supported commission exclusively for “people who practice Islam,” grant it the power to recommend American Muslims for appointive government positions at every level, and charge it with studying and combating “Islamophobia”—all in blatant violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

For years, Americans looked complacently and pityingly across the Atlantic at the progressive Islamization of Britain and Europe. Now this is galloping ahead in America, too. And after being some years behind Britain and Europe, America is allowing pieces to be put into place which, it’s no longer fanciful to imagine, could see an Islamist in the White House.

Tragically, while the Republican Party should be fighting these developments with all its might, it is itself a house divided. MAGA’s isolationist faction—led by podcaster Tucker Carlson and groyper Nick Fuentes—ignores the all-too-real conspiracy against America by the Muslim Brotherhood. Instead, it’s poisoning the minds of millions of impressionable young followers with the defamatory and paranoid falsehood that the conspirers against the American interest are the Jews.

And from Michigan’s defeated “moderate” Democratic candidate Stevens, who has now thrown her support behind El-Sayed, to U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who refuses to condemn his friend Carlson because he objects to “purity tests,” both main parties are adopting a “big tent” approach that protects the people they should be expelling as pariahs.

Across America and the West, hostility to Israel is now driving political life. Such people should beware. Israel’s cause is the West’s own cause; Israel’s existential enemies are the West’s existential enemies.

Those who want to tear down Israel, believing that the Jews are a bone they can throw to appease their mortal foes, are actually tearing down the West.