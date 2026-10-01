Newsom signs bill requiring California agencies to recognize Jews as ethnicity

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed a bill into law on Wednesday requiring state agencies to recognize Jews as an ethnicity under state law and in data collection.

SB 1387 passed the California state Assembly 74-0 with five abstentions, and the California state Senate 39-0 with one abstention.

David Bocarsly, CEO of Jewish California, which sponsored the bill, stated that the governor’s signature “is a historic step for the Jewish community.”

“Under the shadow of Nazi race theory, American Jewish leaders asked the government to count us only as a religion,” he said.

“That was an understandable attempt at self-preservation, and it didn’t work,” he stated. “Our community was mischaracterized and misunderstood, and we were excluded from inter-ethnic coalitions and the data that shapes policy.”

“Now hate crime, health, poverty and education data will reflect who Jewish Californians actually are, so we can ensure the best support for our community,” Bocarsly stated. “Most importantly, it allows us to be seen as the diverse, complex people we are.”