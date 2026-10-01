Georgia man arrested for alleged threat to kill Hegseth, family if Pentagon chief didn’t kill Chabad Jews

Jonathan Mark Susor, who lives in Georgia, was charged with making terror threats after allegedly saying that he would kill U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the U.S. official’s family unless Hegseth killed Jews at a Chabad.

Susor made the threat on July 28 on social media, per a criminal complaint filed on Sept. 25 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

“If you personally strap a GoPro to your head and clear out a Chabad synagogue with the service rifle, you’ll be spared punishment Pete Hegseth,” Susor wrote, according to the complaint. “Otherwise, your entire family is going to be killed for the last cretin.”

Terrorists who took part in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks used GoPro cameras to live stream the massacre.

Susor was in Fulton County, Ga., and Hegseth in Washington when the suspect posted the threat, according to the complaint.

“The account had previously posted additional threats of harm or death to Hegseth’s family and included pictures of Hegseth and his children,” the complaint alleges. It adds that Susor told law enforcement that he posted the message.

According to Fulton County jail records, Susor was arrested by the Alpharetta Police Department the same day that the complaint was filed, and he was charged with three counts of disseminating information related to terrorism via computer, a count of harassing communications, a count of stalking and three counts of making terror threats.

A man with the same name and description, and in the same county, was arrested for assault and family violence in 2023, family violence and battery against a police officer in 2024 and for making terror threats, aggravated assault and criminal trespass in 2025.

He is being held on $10,000 bond.