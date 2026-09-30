More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Will Michigan Jews vote for antisemitism?

If polls and pundits are to be believed, they don’t have to swallow their pride and vote for Dr. Abdul El-Sayed since Democrats are favored to win the Senate.

Mitchell Bard
A “Welcome to Michigan” sign on U.S. Highway 8 in Dickinson County, Mich., in 2009. Credit: Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons.
A “Welcome to Michigan” sign on U.S. Highway 8 in Dickinson County, Mich., in 2009. Credit: Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons.
Mitchell Bard
Mitchell Bard Mitchell Bard
Mitchell Bard is a foreign-policy analyst and an authority on U.S.-Israel relations. He has written and edited 22 books, including The Arab Lobby, Death to the Infidels: Radical Islam’s War Against the Jews; After Anatevka: Tevye in Palestine; and Forgotten Victims: The Abandonment of Americans in Hitler’s Camps.
(Sept. 30, 2026 / JNS)

We already know that Democrats, as a party, have decided that principles matter less than winning a majority in Congress, even if that means sacrificing Jewish security. In Michigan, the party is asking Jews to make the same choice: vote, out of solidarity, to put an antisemite in the Senate. Some Jews have lined up behind Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, with Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) leading the way after championing a Maine Senate candidate with a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo.

As I noted in the article linked above, the normalization of antisemitism in the Democratic Party began with the tolerance of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). That tolerance makes it easier to view voting for El-Sayed as acceptable, and it would further reinforce a trend playing out in races elsewhere in the country. The idea of giving antisemites a foothold in the Senate should be not just disqualifying but terrifying.

The Forward’s Rob Eshman acknowledged Jews faced a tough choice but suggested they follow the example of black Americans who have on occasion overlooked candidates’ views with which they disagreed for the larger prize of institutional power. He offers a few examples, but none are comparable to the one facing Michigan’s Jews: They are not being asked to accept a candidate whose legislative ideas are anathema; they are being asked to accept someone who has called Israel’s conduct in Gaza “genocide” and “apartheid,” declined to say whether Israel should exist as a Jewish state, described Israelis as “bloodthirsty” and described American support for Israel in terms of “purchased loyalty.”

A more apt comparison would be if black voters were asked to support a candidate who trafficked in racist tropes because it might flip the Senate. I cannot speak for black Americans, but I would be shocked if anyone considered that an acceptable trade. Why should Jews accept the same standard?

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is Jewish, had said that she would not attend the Michigan Democratic Party convention because she didn’t feel safe due to rising antisemitism and fears of harassment within the party. Now, she is backing a candidate who could bring that same toxicity to the Senate floor. She has been rightly ridiculed for justifying her endorsement by saying Jewish Democrats should “place the needs of the world above even our own self-interest and, yes, even our own survival.”

Sorry, Ms. Nessel, Jewish survival must come first. And putting a man in Congress who advocates policies that pose a threat to Jews’ future is more dangerous than allowing Republicans to maintain control of the Senate.

I understand the motivation. Democrats fear giving U.S. President Donald Trump two more years with a rubber-stamp Congress. However, as JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin wrote, “Endorsing a person like El-Sayed isn’t just about wanting a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate. It’s saying that legitimizing Jew-hatred is an acceptable price to pay for achieving such a goal. And it has now become a Democratic Party loyalty litmus test.”

El-Sayed would not be the first Democrat with antisemitic views in the Senate. North Carolina’s Robert Reynolds founded the antisemitic organization Vindicators and opposed admitting refugee children from Nazi Germany before the war; Mississippi’s Theodore Bilbo was a white supremacist; and South Carolina’s Ernest (“Fritz”) Hollings invoked a conspiracy about Jewish control of U.S. policy when President George W. Bush decided to wage war with Iraq.

The difference is what those careers reveal about their eras. Reynolds served when antisemitism was commonplace. By Hollings’s time, it had become shameful, and he was widely condemned. Today, we are sliding back toward Reynolds’s world. Open hostility to Jews is no longer taboo, as our campuses have shown, and today’s version comes with a convenient disguise of claiming not to be antisemitic, only anti-Israel or anti-Zionist. The mask is thin, but it gives politicians cover to say things that would have ended careers a generation ago.

The shift in the Democratic Party against Israel, even by those who claim to be its supporters, has created fears that Democratic control of Congress and the White House could lead to a radical change in U.S.-Israel relations, perhaps even a rupture in which Jerusalem is treated more like Tehran in an effort to force changes in its policies toward the Palestinians. Electing El-Sayed and others like him would move in that direction.

If polls and pundits are to be believed, Michigan Jews don’t have to swallow their pride and vote for an antisemite to fight Trump. The Democrats are favored to win the Senate. They can do it without Michigan if they hold their seat in New Hampshire and win five of the six close races for Republican-held seats in North Carolina, Maine, Ohio, Iowa, Texas and Alaska. Admittedly, that won’t be easy.

Still, even losing the Senate will not be a catastrophe for creating guardrails on the president, given the likelihood that Republicans will lose the House. Democratic control of the power of the purse and investigations will still ensure legislative gridlock and constrain Trump’s agenda.

How this will affect American Jews and Israel will depend on how many of the antisemites and critics of Israel are elected. El-Sayed is not the only problematic Democrat. Several others are running for House seats, and some, like New York’s Darializa Avila Chevalier (who was arrested at a protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech last week at the United Nations), are assured of victory.

Democratic Party tolerance of antisemitism may reflect society becoming more accepting of Jew-hatred. It also sets an example for the country that it is acceptable, even at the highest level of American politics. Jews should recognize the danger of this trend. Those in Michigan at least have the power to do something about it.

U.S. Politics U.S. Midterm Elections
EXPLORE JNS
A sign at 1111 Constitution Avenue NW in Washington, D.C., in front of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service, Feb. 7, 2025. Credit: G. Edward Johnson/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
House panel urges removal of tax-emption for charity with alleged Palestinian terror ties
Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee said that they were concerned that foreign grants from the Middle East Children’s Alliance benefitted the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
September 30, 2026 04:44 PM
Andrew Bernard
FlyDubai
Israel News
Kaploun thanks Saudi authorities for ‘quick response’ aiding passengers on rescued flydubai flight
“This is what President Trump’s work is accomplishing: countries working together to benefit and protect one another,” the U.S. special envoy told JNS. “We witnessed miracles according to everyone involved.”
September 30, 2026 04:00 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Books
U.S. News
LA city Jewish librarian traumatized after hearing she’s named in lawsuit for helping cancel ‘Palestine week’
Tina Lerno told JNS that she had a “panic attack” and “sat down at my desk and started crying.”
Sept. 28, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Palestinians inspect burned-out cars following a suspected attack by Israelis in the village of Jalud near Ariel in Samaria, Aug. 4, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu condemns ‘violent riots’ by Israelis in Samaria
A ‘handful’ of rioters did not represent most Israelis in Judea and Samaria, said the prime minister.
Sept. 29, 2026
Breaking News
16:10
Pennsylvania public school board member resigns after anti-Muslim comments
16:08
‘Strong indications’ Iran played role in planned attack at UK airbase, British prime minister says
12:11
Rescue flight from Saudi Arabia lands in Israel
12:02
Federation condemns attack on Palestinian village in Samaria
08:14
Regev seeks flydubai flight freeze after cockpit attack
08:00
Israeli firm wins $150 million US military counter-drone deal
07:25
Mossad probes suspected plot to crash flydubai plane
07:05
Second flydubai flight to Tel Aviv turns back to Dubai
04:41
Iran-backed terror leader celebrates US pullout from Iraq
04:40
Report: IDF chief cancels planned US visit amid heightened alert
03:48
US Senate blocks resolution on Judea and Samaria rights report
03:03
Melbourne imam calls for shunning Jews, taking up arms
03:01
Herzog wishes Morocco’s Fatima El Mansouri ‘every success’ in new role as PM
02:58
Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted to Saudi Arabia after hijacking alert
02:16
Syria says it foiled Hezbollah sabotage plot in Daraa, arrested 3
02:07
Netanyahu briefs Lapid on election security threats
02:03
Haredi protesters rally in Jerusalem to back draft evaders
17:13
Los Angeles can keep cross, Nativity displays, appeals court rules
15:07
Judge allows lawsuit against Jewish Miami Beach mayor after police question woman over Facebook post
15:07
‘Money can’t buy values,’ Israeli envoy in NY says of Mamdani Jew-hatred strategy
13:46
US federal agency releases $300 million for security grants to houses of worship, nonprofits
13:21
Iranian currency reportedly falls to record low
13:17
New Mamdani Jew-hatred plan ‘fails to address a central issue that the mayor himself has perpetuated,’ Jewish groups said
11:39
Mamdani releases what he says is NYC’s first strategy on Jew-hatred
11:21
Conservative synagogue in Michigan to be first stop of Leo Terrell ‘American tour against hate’
10:53
Mamdani helped distribute food in Queens for Sukkot holiday
10:17
Cornell young dem socialists lead ‘from river to the sea’ chant, praise ‘student intifada’ at talk with AOC
07:00
AG backs disqualifying Balad head Abu Shehadeh from race
06:19
Israeli envoy on son wounded in terror attack: ‘We need a miracle’
05:20
Thousands arrive at Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs for Sukkot prayers
05:02
McGurk book details Biden clashes with Netanyahu over Iran attack
04:02
IDF video shows Hamas terrorist forcing boy to haul machine gun in Gaza
04:00
Three-quarters of Israeli Jews think 15-point Gaza plan will fail
03:37
Gallant: Israel killed Hezbollah terrorist who suspected pagers
03:15
UK top diplomat vows ‘reset’ on Israel, Gaza
02:58
Netanyahu denies reports Egypt warned of impending Oct. 7 attack
02:54
2 US fighter squadrons land in Israeli Air Force base
02:53
US lawmaker urges boycott penalties over Dutch customs checks
02:37
Netherlands summons Israeli ambassador
02:31
Ex-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to sue Netanyahu over Oct. 7 allegations
02:16
Israel eliminates northern Gaza Hamas brigade leader
01:39
Israeli security forces clash with over 100 Israeli rioters in Palestinian village
00:07
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
23:06
Iranian MP warns regional governments’ ‘palaces’ could be targets in next war
14:44
Anti-Israel protesters used misleading info to register for LA synagogue event, amended suit alleges
14:43
US-Iran talks continuing in New York: Iranian state media
14:21
‘NY Times’ games engineering director reportedly shot dead in Bay Area parking lot
11:43
UN adviser Albanese apologizes for saying Jews were called ‘Muslims’ in Nazi camps
08:59
Iranian embassy denies link to thwarted terror attack near UK airbase
08:42
Greece: United Hatzalah joins search for missing Modi’in man
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Netanyahu’s UN speech exposes the failure of ‘land for peace’
September 28, 2026 05:36 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jennifer Kouzi. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Motaz Azaiza and the curious case of media silence
Jennifer Kouzi
Julio Messer. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
When IDF generals become prime ministers
Julio Messer