FBI arrests 40-year-old, who allegedly planned attack on Texas Capitol, said AIPAC must be ‘exterminated’

The FBI arrested Benny Caldera Jr. late on Wednesday evening at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center in San Antonio, and the 40-year-old now faces added federal charges “in connection with a possible planned attack at the Texas State Capitol,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

“Caldera Jr. was then released from the Bexar Co. Jail into federal custody, where he will remain,” the department said. “He is not out on bond.”

“At this time, there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the Texas state Capitol,” it said. It added that the department “will continue an increased posture at the Texas Capitol and encourages all Texans to remain vigilant.”

A SWAT team arrested Caldera at 3 a.m. on Wednesday at his home in Converse, Texas, some 15 miles from downtown San Antonio, NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

A friend of Caldera’s told the Texas Department of Public Safety that he “had made verbal threats to assault the Texas state Capitol Building,” NBC reported.

The suspect said, “I love you, if you don’t see me again,” and “I am going to the Capitol and I am going to shoot it up,” arrest documents allege, according to NBC.

“Arrest documents further state that Caldera told his friend that he was angry at AIPAC and that ‘these people have to be exterminated,’” NBC reported. “Caldera was held in Bexar County Jail on a $75,000 bond, where he was charged with felony terroristic threat against a public servant.”

Kash Patel, director of the FBI, said that it was “outstanding work” by the Texas department, which had the suspect in custody “within hours of the tip.”

“Threaten Americans or our institutions and law enforcement will move fast,” Patel stated. “Investigation ongoing.”